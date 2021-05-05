The Cowgirls fought to the end.
Kiowa battled with Shattuck during the semifinal round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A Slow-Pitch State Tournament on Wednesday afternoon, with the Cowgirls falling 13-5.
The Cowgirls were able to strike first, as Chloe Crawley put Kiowa on the board with a leadoff home run. That would be followed by Kye Stone, who stepped to the plate and slapped a dinger of her own to put the Cowgirls ahead 2-0.
Shattuck would respond in the bottom of the second inning with a hitting streak of its own, putting it out ahead 7-2.
Later in the fourth inning, Shattuck caught fire at the plate — scoring four more runs to jump out to an 11-2 lead heading into the fifth inning.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Kiowa put two on the bags to put pressure on its opponent. Crawley then knocked an RBI double to score a run back for the Cowgirls. Kiowa next locked down its defense, and stranded a would-be run at third to put itself back at the bats heading into the top of the sixth inning.
Looking to continue to trim the deficit, Shyanna Stopp drilled a ball deep to its new home over the center field wall to lead off the inning, followed by Halle Giaudrone doing the same over the left field wall to cut the lead to six.
Shattuck answered with a two-run hit over the wall, and used the momentum to take the win.
The Cowgirls finish the season with a record of 34-10, with an appearance in the state semifinal round.
KIOWA 14, STERLING 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Hitting became contagious for the Cowgirls.
Kiowa met up with Sterling in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State Slow-pitch quarterfinals on Wednesday morning, with the Cowgirls taking the 14-4 win and advancing to the semifinals.
Sterling was able to strike first in the top of the inning, using an RBI single to take the 1-0 lead heading into the bottom frame.
But the Cowgirls responded in the form of a Sydney Linscott three-run moonshot over the scoreboard in left field to take a 3-1 lead after the first inning.
In the second inning, Chloe Crawley drilled a hard hit ball to left of her own, dinging the top of the foul pole for a three-run score.
Sterling would use a pair of home runs of its own to trim the Kiowa lead down to two. But the Cowgirl bats continued to ignite, as a double from Brasen Hackler sent in two more runs, followed by a sacrifice fly from Shyanna Stopp.
That’s when Linscott returned to the plate and sent yet another ball sailing out of play for another three-run dinger, fully swinging the momentum back to the Cowgirls and propelling them to the win.
Kiowa will advance to the semifinals, where they will play the winner between Shattuck and Rattan at 4 p.m.
Here is the complete OSSAA Class 2A State Slow-pitch Softball results and upcoming games:
WEDNESDAY
AT SHAWNEE
QUARTERFINALS
G1: Kiowa 14, Sterling 4
G2: Shattuck 17, Rattan 7
G3: Stuart vs. Binger-Oney, 1 p.m.
G4: Bennington 14, Canute 8
SEMIFINALS
G5: Shattuck 13, Kiowa 5
G6: Binger-Oney vs. Bennington, 5:30 p.m.
FINALS
G7: Winner G6 vs. Shattuck, 7 p.m. (Winner named State Champion)
