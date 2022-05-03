The Lady Buffs weren’t going to go down without a battle.
McAlester traveled to Collinsville for the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A soccer playoffs on Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs fell in hard-fought 2-1 match.
The game opened with a heavy defensive presence by both teams. Both teams would get good looks at the goal, but any time Collinsville looked to score, Emma Harrison was there in the net for McAlester on the way to a 0-0 score at the half.
The Lady Buffs turned up their aggressive attack on the other side of the break, with Caity Clark taking a well-aimed shot in the half’s opening minutes that was just saved by the diving Collinsville keeper.
But the Lady Cardinals caught a break 10 minutes into the half with a corner kick, and used the opportunity to attack and score the game’s opening goal with 30:13 left in the match.
McAlester got a corner kick opportunity of its own shortly after, with Rihanna Kelly’s shot attempt just missing right. The Lady Buffs stayed on the offensive and found Mariah Guyer moving down the open field. Guyer took aim and booted the ball over the head of the Collinsville keeper, but it’d hit off the crossbar to
Collinsville scored another goal to add to the lead, but the Lady Buffs weren’t going to be denied. McAlester moved the ball down the field, and responded with a boot from Elizabeth Milligan that found the back of the net and put the Lady Buffs on the board with 8:49 remaining.
The Lady Buffs aggressively pursued every opportunity they could muster and took several great shots on the goal — but those attempts would be saved as the clock hit zero.
McAlester finishes its season with a record of 12-4 and the second playoff appearance in program history.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
