The postseason accolades are rolling in for the Lady Buffs.
McAlester girls soccer players and coaches earned a bevy of postseason awards including All State and all-district selections.
First, three senior players were named to all-distrct honors. Emma Laudermilk was named as an all-district center back, while Caity Clark was named a forward. Mariah Guyer earned honorable mention honors at center midfielder.
Two more Lady Buffs were named as All State 5A-East selections for the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association. Allison Bond was selected as an All-State center back and Addy Nooner was named an All-State forward.
In addition to the players, the McAlester coaching staff of Charlette Moss, Rebecca Ruiz, and Ashley Todd was also honored by being named as the coaches during for the All State 5A-East team as well.
The Lady Buffs finished with a record of 12-4 and earned the program’s second-ever playoff appearance this season. The OSCA 5A All State game is scheduled to be played 6 p.m. June 10 at Bishop Kelley in Tulsa.
