The Lady Buffs pushed until the final horn.
McAlester faced off against Bishop Kelley in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Soccer quarterfinals on Friday, with the Lady Buffs falling 7-0.
The match began with the Lady Buffs applying defensive pressure on the Comets. This left the match scoreless for a majority of the opening minutes, until Bishop Kelley edged just past the heavy pressure McAlester defense for the score.
The Lady Buffs kept on the attack, pushing back against their opponents. The Comets then took a shot, going just off the fingers of keeper Emma Harrison and gaining a gratuitous bounce for another goal.
McAlester continued to pressure defensively, with several saves in goal by Harrison. Later after a foul, Addy Nooner drilled a shot toward the goal that was just to the left. But that didn’t stop the Lady Buffs, who continued to attack the net.
However, Bishop Kelley would attack as well, resulting in a 5-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, McAlester came out of the locker room with the same defensive intensity, blocking any clear or easy path to the net for its opponents.
The Lady Buffs also fought their way toward the goal, taking opportunities that presented themselves and taking shots. But the Comets would just hold them off to take the win.
The Lady Buffs finish their historic season with a final record of 11-6, with the program’s first ever playoff appearance — advancing to the quarterfinal round — and first playoff win in school history.
