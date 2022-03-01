McAlester kicked the season off on the right foot.
The 2022 spring soccer season got underway for McAlester on Tuesday as the Buffs and Lady Buffs hosted Heavener at Hook Eales Stadium, with both McAlester teams coming away with a win.
In the girls game, senior leadership helped lead the charge for the Lady Buffs on the way to a 13-0 mercy rule win.
Eight different players scored goals for the Lady Buffs, with Jone Mendia-Marti, Emma Harrison, and Addy Nooner scoring two goals each, and Caity Clark, Aiyana Ortiz, Rylee Pickens, Kelsie Harden, Jaidyn Bledsoe, and Allison Bond adding in one goal apiece.
In the boys game, the Buffs battled to a 3-0 win over the Wolves.
Buffs were leading the game 1-0 when Heavener was awarded a penalty kick in the 36th minute. But that kick would prove unfruitful as McAlester keeper Brandon McDaniel denied the opportunity to keep the Buffs in the lead.
Cameron Giacomo finished the night with two goals scored, with another added by Kobe Clark for McAlester.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs and Lady Buffs will travel to Ardmore on Thursday before heading to Poteau on March 8. McAlester will be back to Hook Eales Stadium on March 22 as the Buffs and Lady Buffs play host to Glenpool.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.