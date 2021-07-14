Aubrey House has added another piece of hardware to her resume.
The McAlester golfer took home the top prize at the PGA South Central Junior Tournament in Owasso on Saturday.
The incoming senior finished just one stroke over par in the girls' 16-18 division for a two-day score of 73, besting the second place finisher by six strokes. The win is the latest award for House, who is coming off a thrilling OSSAA Class 5A state runner-up finish in May.
