The Wilburton Diggers are looking to the future as they've released the complete schedule for the 2020 football season.
The Diggers will open play during Zero Week, where they'll face off against Pocola on Aug. 28. This will set off a five-game home stand for Wilburton, culminating with the start of district play against Antlers on Sept. 25 and new district foe Idabel, who replaces Heavener, on Oct. 2.
The first road test for Wilburton will take place on Oct. 9 as the Diggers travel to Hugo to take on the Buffaloes. After a Thursday night contest against Eufaula the following week, the Diggers will travel to the other side of Gowen Mountain to take on heated rival Hartshorne on Oct. 23.
The Diggers will play one final home game with Senior Night festivities on Oct. 30 against Atoka, and round out the regular season with a road contest against Valliant.
Here is the complete 2020 football schedule for Wilburton:
Aug. 28 vs. Pocola, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Keys, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Roland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Antlers, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Idabel, 7 pm.
Oct. 9 at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Atoka, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Valliant, 7 p.m.
