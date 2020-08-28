Wilburton began its season earlier than most and rocketed to a 47-14 win over Pocola at Seldon D. Taylor Field in Wilburton.
The game began in the midst of the Oklahoma heat — and Wilburton coach Jeff Marshall said that didn’t seem to slow his kids down at the beginning.
Grayson Mathis punched in the first touchdown, and Ralph Camacho followed that up with a rushing touchdown of his own.
After that, the Diggers never looked back.
“I looked up and it was 22-0,” Marshall said. “They really got going quick.”
But with a small roster and a plethora of two-way players, Marshall said the humidity started to take its toll with how fast the Diggers were playing.
“(It was a) really muggy night, so it showed. Kids were getting tired,” Marshall said. “(But) I felt pretty good with what we did.”
The speed at which Wilburton was racking up points on the scoreboard left a lot of positives for Marshall and his team to work on moving forward.
"The kids played well, and they’re making good choices,” Marshall said. “We have a bye next week, and we’re going to look at what we can do to better ourselves.”
The Diggers will take some rest during its bye week before returning to action for a face-off against Keys on Sept. 11. Although, Marshall added that having a bye week early in the season is both good and not so much when his players haven’t played sports since March.
"I don’t like having a bye early because these guys are really hungry to play,” he said. "But at the same time, it is. We’re going to take our time and work on some things that we can correct.”
