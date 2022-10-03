McAlester line huddle

The McAlester Buffaloes remain as the top team in Class 5A in the latest AP Oklahoma High School Football Poll.

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 3. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Record Points Prv

1. Bixby (11) (5-0) 55 1

2. Union (5-0) 44 2

3. Jenks (4-1) 31 3

4. Mustang (4-1) 24 4

5. Norman North (3-2) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Enid 2. Owasso 1. Westmoore 1. Edmond Memorial 1. Edmond North 1.

Class 6A Division II

School Record Points Prv

1. Stillwater (11) (5-0) 55 1

2. Deer Creek-Edmond (5-0) 43 2

3. Choctaw (4-1) 31 3

4. Muskogee (5-0) 25 4

5. Sand Springs (3-2) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: B.T. Washington 4. Lawton 2.

Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. McAlester (9) (5-0) 105 T1

2. McGuinness (1) (5-0) 86 3

3. Coweta (5-0) 85 4

4. Del City (1) (4-1) 84 T1

5. Guthrie (5-0) 68 5

6. Collinsville (5-0) 55 6

7. Grove (5-0) 43 7

8. Lawton Mac (4-1) 29 8

9. Carl Albert (4-2) 27 9

10. Elgin (5-0) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Piedmont 2. Sapulpa 1. Midwest City 1. Noble 1.

Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Cushing (8) (5-0) 107 1

2. Tuttle (3) (4-1) 99 2

3. Poteau (4-1) 83 4

4. Wagoner (3-2) 70 5

5. Elk City (4-1) 55 T9

5. Bethany (4-1) 55 T7

7. Clinton (3-2) 43 3

8. Broken Bow (4-1) 38 T7

9. Hilldale (4-1) 26 T9

10. Newcastle (4-1) 15 6

Others receiving votes: Blanchard 9. Chickasha 5.

Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Verdigris (6) (5-0) 85 1

2. Metro Christian (2) (5-0) 81 2

3. Lincoln Christian (4-1) 70 3

4. Heritage Hall (1) (4-1) 62 4

5. Cascia Hall (4-1) 55 5

6. Stigler (6-0) 42 7

7. Perkins-Tryon (3-2) 28 6

8. Plainview (4-1) 21 9

9. Lone Grove (4-1) 20 10

10. Sulphur (3-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 4. Muldrow 3. Kingfisher 3. Central 1. Marlow 1.

Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Washington (8) (5-0) 89 1

2. Rejoice Christian School (1) (5-0) 82 2

3. Millwood (4-1) 60 4

4. Eufaula (5-1) 52 3

5. Vinita (5-0) 51 5

6. Vian (3-2) 36 6

7. Sequoyah-Claremore (4-1) 31 9

8. Prague (5-0) 29 10

9. Beggs (3-2) 27 8

10. Chandler (4-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Kiefer 10. Davis 7. Oklahoma Christian 5. Victory Christian 3.

Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. Ringling (7) (5-0) 83 1

2. Gore (5-0) 76 2

3. Fairview (5-0) 72 3

4. Tonkawa (1) (5-0) 68 4

5. Hominy (1) (5-0) 58 5

6. Colcord (5-0) 41 6

7. Minco (6-0) 40 7

8. Crescent (5-0) 25 8

9. Burns Flat-Dill City (4-0) 9 NR

10. Stratford (5-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Cashion 5. Pawnee 4. Walters 4. Woodland 1. Chelsea 1.

Class B

School Record Points Prv

1. Oklahoma Bible (5) (5-0) 36 1

2. Shattuck (2) (4-0) 30 2

3. Laverne (4-1) 22 3

4. Seiling (4-1) 17 4

5. Dewar (1) (4-0) 14 5

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 1.

Class C

School Record Points Prv

1. Timberlake (8) (5-0) 40 1

2. Tipton (5-0) 32 2

3. Waynoka (5-0) 24 3

4. Maud (5-0) 15 4

5. Wesleyan Christian (4-1) 7 5

Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 1. Watts 1.

