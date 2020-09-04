SAVANNA — Five interceptions and some early-season rust led Savanna to a 37-0 home loss to Warner in its season opener Friday.

Players returned from COVID-19 quarantine this week with just four practices prior to the season-opening loss.

Warner got started with touchdown runs of two and five yards in the opening period — but Savanna kept the Eagles scoreless in the second and third quarters.

However, Warner got a 15-yard touchdown run early in the final stanza, followed by a five-yard scoring scamper and a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown on route to the win.

Savanna quarterback Ayden Frye finished 9-of-20 for 56 yards with five interceptions. The Bulldogs added 63 rushing yards for a total of 119 offensive yards.

Warner finished the game with 185 yards on the ground and 117 through the air for 302 total yards.

