CANADIAN — Savanna and Canadian met for the first time in seven years, and renewed the series with an instant classic as the Bulldogs held on for a 21-20 win on Friday night.
The game began on a hot start offensively for both teams. Canadian's Jake Brewster caught a pass from Johnathan Hasbrock on a slant route and evaded the Bulldog defense for the first score of the game and a 6-0 lead.
The Bulldogs answered on the next possession, as quarterback Ayden Fry zipped a 10-yard pass over the middle for the answer and 7-6 lead.
Defense then took over for the rest of the first quarter and the first minutes of the second. The Bulldogs forced a fumble and recovered on the Cougar 37. This led to another score for Savanna and the 14-6 lead.
Defense once again stepped up for the Bulldogs, forcing another fumble and recovery. Savanna marched to the Canadian 1-yard line, and Fry crossed the goal line for the score.
With just seconds left in the half, Canadian found Brewster again down the left side line into Savanna territory. A few plays and penalties later, the Cougars ran a keeper at the goal line to make the score 21-12 at half.
In the third quarter, defenses from both sides once again ruled the opening minutes of the half.
Canadian prevented a 4th-down conversion and took over on offense, but the Bulldog defense answered right back.
The Cougars picked off their second pass of the game as the Bulldogs were putting together a drive downfield midway through Canadian territory. But Savanna held steadfast, forcing a Canadian punt.
The defensive strongholds held throughout the entire quarter, leaving the score 21-12 after three.
In the final quarter, Canadian stripped the ball away from the Bulldogs and recovered. That’s wham Brewster took two snaps for 40 yards and the score. The two-point conversion was caught in the back of the end zone, bringing the score to a one-point ballgame with 8:27 left.
On the next offensive possession, a long pass from the Cougars was intercepted by Dawson Jones for Savanna. But the mean green defense stepped up to force a punt, allowing Canadian to take back over on offense.
After trading possessions, the Bulldogs had the ball in the waning minutes of the game. But the Cougars refused to quit, and forced a turnover on downs with 53 seconds remaining.
With time ticking down, the Cougars lobbed a pass downfield that was tipped and caught by Savanna to seal the win.
Fry completed 20-of-29 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Pakes Garnett had 26 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown for Savanna.
For Canadian, Hasbrock completed 5-of-10 passes for 130 yards and a score. Brewster caught four passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, while also having five carries for 32 yards and a score.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
