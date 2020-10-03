The Savanna Bulldogs returned from hiatus to host a Saturday night showdown against Konawa, but ultimately fell 43-0.
The Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1) recently had to quarantine for two weeks after individuals tested positive for COVID-19. But they cleared that period, and took back to the gridiron in Savanna for their combination homecoming and Senior Night.
The game began as the Tigers struck first on the scoreboard. That got the Konawa offense in a rhythm, and the Tigers jumped out to a 29-0 lead in the second quarter.
But as the Tigers began to threaten another score, Jace Martin nabbed a pass out of the air to give the ball back to the Bulldogs.
The Konawa defense forced the Bulldogs to punt the ball away, and the Tiger defense used a few more scores to take a 43-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Bulldogs used another interception to keep the Tigers away from the endzone. But defenses for both teams led to a scoreless quarter heading into the final period of play.
As Konawa was heading through Savanna territory, the Bulldogs popped the ball out of the Tigers' hands and recovered the ball for their third takeaway of the game.
Martin was able to move the Bulldogs downfield after receiving a pass and using speed and quick movements to trot around 60 yards downfield into Tiger territory.
But as in the third quarter, both teams' defenses held their opponents scoreless in the second half to finish out the game.
Pakes Garnett led the ground game for the Bulldogs with 11 carries for 44 yards, while Martin led the receiving corps with two catches for 70 yards.
The Bulldogs will next travel to take on Mounds on Oct. 9.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
