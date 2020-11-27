Quinton's historic season came to an end Friday with a 46-0 loss at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale.
Pioneer's Marzell Washington struck first with a two-yard score followed by Ty Dennett's 10 yard run and another two-yard score by Washington for a 22-0 lead through the first quarter.
After Quinton allowed a safety, Pioneer added a 55-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown by Leyton Parker.
Parker added a four-yard touchdown run in the second and Dennett's one-yard score in the third sealed the win.
Caden Humphries led all rushers with 87 yards, Dennett had 31 yards and two scores, and Washington finished with 26 rushing yards and two scores,
Quinton finished with 48 passing yards and negative-22 rushing yards in the game.
