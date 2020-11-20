It’s a rematch that’ll have implications throughout the playoffs.
Quinton (7-3) will be playing host to Arkoma (6-2) for the second time this season on Friday, with both teams vying for a spot in the third round of the Class B football playoffs.
It’s a moment Quinton fans have been looking forward to, as coach Kenny Hokit has attested. On more than one occasion, he’s credited the dedication of the players and their community that has supported them every step of the way.
“It’s a family atmosphere,” he said. “The town, the kids, the school, they’re just ecstatic."
Arkoma advanced to the next round after taking a decisive 48-0 win over Porum on Nov. 13. The Mustangs offense threw for 73 yards while rushing for an additional 213 in the win over the Panthers, setting up the second-round match.
Quinton and Arkoma originally met on Sept. 18 in Quinton, where the Mustangs held off the home team 32-24. But this time around, the game will carry so much more weight, especially for Quinton.
The green and white only just became eligible for playoff contention this season after making the move to Class B forced a years-long absence from the postseason. Once new districts were drawn during the last offseason, Quinton was slotted into its new home and eligible for contention.
In their return year, they’ve made waves and large strides during the regular season, finishing second in District B-5 and consistently putting up plenty of points and quality wins.
Before the season began, Hokit said it was a love of the game that has been such a large motivation, and he’s seen it during his entire tenure at the Q.
“These kids just love to play football,” he said. “They’ve been talking about this year and the playoffs ever since I (was hired).”
Led by quarterback Blaize Bray, as well as the efforts of Tyson Sustaire, Caden Williams, and Colt Short, and more, Hokit has said that the entire team has come together for their town and each other on both sides of the ball to produce results.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with the winner set to face off against the winner between Pioneer-Pleasent Vale and Drumright on Nov. 27 at a site to be determined.
