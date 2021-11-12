The green and white refused to go away quietly.
Quinton hit the road to face off against Summit Christian (9-1) in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B state playoffs, with the green and white falling in a 27-22 battle.
The Eagles were the team able to strike first, jumping out to three touchdown lead before Quinton found an answer in the second quarter — leading to 21-8 lead for Summit Christian at the half.
But in the second half, the Quinton offense lit with renewed fire.
After a defensive start to the third quarter, the green and white were the first team to hit pay dirt after the locker room visit with a touchdown.
Quinton would take the one-score deficit heading into the final quarter, but that’s when the Eagles offense came alive and used a touchdown to put some room between themselves and Quinton.
But the green and white never put their heads down and stayed on the attack.
With the game clock winding down, Quinton once again found their way into the end zone and completed a successful two point conversion to bring the game within five points.
But the effort would come up just short, with the Eagles holding on for the win.
Quinton finishes the season at 4-7, with a fourth place finish in District B-5.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.