Rain rolled off helmets and sprayed with every step, but there was no stopping football from kicking off in the Q.
Quinton hosted Wetumka to open the 2022 season on Thursday, where the green and white fell 26-12.
Coach Brian Haynie said he was extremely proud of the way his team fought, and said they gave everything they had the entire game.
“I was super proud of our kids’ effort. I thought we played our tails off for four quarters,” Haynie said. “We just didn’t execute enough. You can sit here and make excuses and blame conditions but they played on the same field we did.
“But I can’t fault our effort,” he continued. “I thought we were very physical and played hard."
Haynie also commended the support his team received from the home town fans as they weathered the elements alongside the green and white.
“The community here loves football, and they’re good to the program and good to the kids,” he said. “And they’re always very supportive, and we’re thankful for them — because it’s not like that at a lot of places."
The wet conditions played a major factor early, with both teams using a tight grip on the football. The slippery conditions also caused multiple fumbles, with both teams earning recoveries.
Defensive efforts also kept the game scoreless, as Quinton used big tackles from Tyson Sustaire, Ka’Maree Gragg, Caden Williams, and Eli Blankenship to keep their opponents at bay.
But it would be the Chieftans eventually breaking the ice, using a 35-yard scramble down the left side for the score. On the following two-point conversion attempt, the Quinton defense used a big stop as the ball carrier was quickly acquainted with the mud.
Defensive efforts once again took over for the remainder of the first half, with both teams battling to find Wetumka leading 6-0 at the break.
The solid defense by Quinton continued at the start of the second half behind some big stops by Gragg. Then a fumble was recovered by the green and white, giving them possession once again.
Blankenship first connected with Williams for a big gain to ignite the drive. Next, Blankenship looked to pass but instead tucked the ball and made his way downfield. He slipped from a would-be tackle, and scrambled more than 30 yards for a diving Superman score to tie the game.
Wetumka answered on their next two drives, making it a 20-6 Chieftans lead after three quarters.
The Chieftans scored late into the final quarter, but Quinton stuffed them on the ensuing two-point conversion. The green and white then put together a great drive of their own, capped by a Blankenship touchdown pass to Malachi Herring to cut into the deficit.
But defenses held for the game’s remaining minutes as Wetumka took the win.
Next up for Quinton, the green and white will travel to face off against Keota on Sept. 9. Haynie said his players will get some much rest over the holiday weekend before getting right back to the lab and work on themselves as they prepare for Lions.
"Ball security, blocking on the perimeter...and just our execution," he mentioned as key areas. "There were a few plays where some guys maybe had their wires crossed on one or two. But sustaining blocks and ball security will probably be the biggest two."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
