The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the complete brackets for the Class C-6A State Football Playoffs on Sunday, with multiple area schools finding out their path through the playoffs.
McAlester, Quinton, Savanna, and Canadian will all be playoff bound after the OSSAA allowed all teams a chance to play at the postseason, if they chose to do so. Hartshorne and Wilburton both elected not to participate in the playoffs.
McAlester will begin its playoff journey on Thursday at home against Glenpool. The Buffs finished the season with an 8-2 record and third place in 5A-3, while Glenpool finished at 3-6 and a sixth place finish in 5A-4.
Savanna will face off against Warner on Friday. The Bulldogs finished sixth place in their district, while the Eagles placed third in A-8. This will be a rematch for the two schools, as Warner took a 37-0 win at Savanna on Sept. 4.
Canadian also finished sixth in its district, setting up an opening round matchup at Konawa, the third-place finisher in A-7.
Quinton finished with a 7-3 record and second place in B-5. They received a first-round bye for their efforts, and will face off against the winner between Porum and Arkoma on Nov. 20 at Quinton.
Here is the complete game times and locations for the playoffs opening play-in round:
CLASS 5A
Glenpool at McAlester, Thursday 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Canadian at Konawa, Friday 7:30 p.m.
Savanna at Warner, Friday 7:30 p.m.
CLASS B
Quinton, bye. Will play winner of Porum at Arkoma on Nov. 20 at Quinton.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
