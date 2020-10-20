The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Association announced a play-in round for the high school football playoffs and protocols if a team faces a COVID-19 situation during the postseason.
OSSAA announced the changes on Tuesday with associate director Mike Whaley telling media members on a video conference call that the organization made several one-time decisions after examining the number of cancellations in district play.
"With the cancellations in district play, it's caused us some concern,” Whaley said. "We have had approximately 25-28 games each week that have been cancelled out. We looked at what we could do...so we settled on a play-in round.”
During a special meeting in September, the OSSAA changed its district play policy to allow for a fairer district seeding determination if schools had to cancel games due to COVID-19. But Whaley said the rate of cancellations did not decrease as hoped, prompting the organization to take further action.
OSSAA added a play-in round for the postseason and Whaley said it would be open to all schools wishing to qualify for the playoffs.
Schools will also be required to follow a ranking system for the final three weeks of the regular season. The first rankings will begin the weekend of Oct. 23, with the final rankings to be made during the weekend of Nov. 6.
Districts that have cancelled games would have the option to use the ranking system from the last three weeks to determine final district placements. Districts without cancelled games will use the regular seeding process.
Once the bracket is set, it will not change.
But if a team advanced and had to cancel a playoff contest due to COVID-19, the team it eliminated will be allowed the opportunity to take its place. If that team chooses not to play, the forfeited team’s opponent will receive a bye into the next round. This change excludes the championship game.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime scenario, I hope," Whaley said. "We're planning on doing this one time, and one time only.”
The new playoff scenarios extend the season by one week in most cases.
In Classes 5A, 4A, 3A, and C, the championship game will be held the weekend of Dec. 11-12. In 2A, A, and B, the championship games will be held the weekend of Dec. 18-19. Class 6A will remain unchanged, except for the elimination of the bye week.
Teams that did not get to play a full 10-game season will also have the opportunity to continue play through the state championship game of their class.
Whaley said the changes were not easy to consider, but OSSAA wanted to give student athletes several opportunities to complete after COVID-19 cases led to cancellations last spring.
"It was a very difficult decision,” he said. “One of the things that has been extremely motivational in my personal viewpoint of this was the reflection on the phone calls, emails that we received at the termination (of spring events).”
The new play-in round to begin playoffs for Oklahoma high school football is set for the weekend of Nov. 13-14.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
