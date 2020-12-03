McAlester football fans will have an opportunity to send the Buffs off to the state semifinals in style as the team buses will make their way around and out of town in a sendoff parade on Friday afternoon.
As the Buffs prepare for their battle against Bishop McGuinness for a spot in the state title game, McAlester Public Schools is encouraging fans to line the streets and cheer on their team as they make their way toward Oklahoma City.
The team buses will first parade through town around some of the area schools after leaving the field house around 12:45 p.m. This will give a chance for some of the younger Buffs to cheer and show support for their hometown team.
The Buffs will first head north and circle Edmond Doyle Elementary, before turning back south and parading past Parker Intermediate and Emerson Elementary. From there, the team will continue south and circle around Puterbaugh Middle School and Will Rogers Elementary.
Once they conclude the parade route around the schools, the buses will head north on Strong Boulevard and turn west onto Carl Albert Parkway. There, fans of all ages are asked to line the streets from A Street down to West Street with signs and loud cheers to help send the Buffs toward their semifinal matchup.
The Buffs are playing in the Class 5A state semifinals for the first time since 2014, and are playing Bishop McGuinness for the first time since 2015. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are sold out and masks are required for those attending the game.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
