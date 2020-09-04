Hartshorne began its season at home with a Week 1 tilt against Spiro, where the Bulldogs took the win over the Miners 34-13.
The Miners began the game with the football, but an early fumble lead to a Bulldog recovery. Spiro scored shortly thereafter to strike first and take an early lead.
Hartshorne’s defense answered back by pushing the Bulldogs back deep in their own territory and forcing a punt. The Miners kept Spiro out of the end zone and held the score at 7-0 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Miners answered back. After a penalty forced a 3rd and 21 situation, junior quarterback Bryson Cervantes connected with fellow junior Timothy Noriega for a first down within distance of the goal.
Cervantes took things a step further two plays later, tucking the ball and barreling into the end zone for the score to bring the game within a single point.
Spiro would answer with another touchdown late into the second quarter. The Miners pushed through the Bulldog defense, but were stopped just inches short on a fourth down play at midfield.
The Bulldogs took back over on offense and threatened to score again in the waning minute of the half. But the Miners’ resolve led to a strong-armed goal line stand as time expired to keep the Spiro lead 14-6 at the half.
In the second half, Spiro received the ball after deferring at the opening coin toss. The Bulldogs used fresh legs out of the locker room to notch another score, but missed the point-after to make the score 20-6.
In the final quarter, the Miners’ offense started marching downfield behind senior Rowdy Nimrod, who was rewarded as he marched downfield for the touchdown. It would not be enough, however, as Spiro held on for the win.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.