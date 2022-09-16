In their first game at home, the Miners never gave up the fight.
Hartshorne (1-2) hosted Henryetta (1-2) in homecoming action at Butler-Jennings Field, where the Miners fell 46-28 in a back and forth battle.
Coach Jeff Beare said it wasn't the result he wanted, and that his team has some things they're going to have to work on in practice on all three sides of the ball.
“Henryetta is a very talented group, and they’re going to have a lot of success,” he said. “But we didn’t execute how we should have just then."
The Knights struck first, driving down the field and using a short-yardage run for the score. After a successful two-point conversion, they’d take an early 8-0 lead.
But the Miners punched right back, with Jackson Moody finding Kelby Thomason for the 25-yard touchdown. Hartshorne then used a successful two-point conversion to Brett Lindley, and tied up the game at 8-8.
But the Knights would have the final say toward the end of the period, scoring once more on the way to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. They kept that momentum going into the second quarter, using a 70-yard score to jump out to a 24-8 lead.
But as Henryetta looked to put together another drive, Hartshorne’s Gus Miller nabbed an interception and returned it deep into Knights territory. Just two plays later, Moody tucked the ball in his arm and rumbled 24 yards to the house to make it a 24-14 game.
The Knights answered on their next possession, but the Miners squashed the two-point conversion attempt to make it a 30-14 deficit. That’s when Hartshorne shifted into another gear, marching down the field in a drive that included a successful fourth down and five conversion in enemy territory.
The Miners drive would be capped off by Acetin Rowell, who powered across the plane from the one to make it a 10-point deficit. Henryetta’s next offensive possession met an ill fate, as Miller nabbed his second interception of the night — this time returning it from midfield all the way into the end zone for a pick six.
Henryetta used the remaining seconds to march down the field and attempt the score, but those hopes were extinguished with Miller securing his third interception of the night — taking a 30-28 Henryetta lead into the locker room.
The Miners came out of the half and turned up the defense yet another notch, including Kannon Osier earning a sack and the defense adding in blocked punt to cap off a scoreless third quarter.
But the Knights finally broke the ice in the fourth quarter, scoring a pair of scores to seal away the win.
Beare said the game was a big growing up moment for his young squad, and that it'll be up to them to age up their play on the field as they prepare for district play next week.
“I’m disappointed in how we came out, not necessarily executed, but I’m disappointed in how we came out and attacked the game,” he said. “I can say all day long how young we are — and we are — but we’re still expected to go win ballgames, and we’ve got to grow up in a hurry.”
The Miners will now turn their attention to district play, as they'll hit the road to face off against Savanna next week.
QUITON 48, CAVE SPRINGS 0
Quinton (2-1) hosted Cave Springs (0-3) on Thursday at the Q, where the green and white exploded out to the 48-0 mercy rule win.
After a win on the road last week, Quinton returned home ready to defend its home field. The green and white came out onto the gridiron red hot and ready to play, and it translated into a lot of points.
Quinton rushed out in front and never looked back, ending the game after just two quarters with the mercy rule win. The team will now shift its focus to a road matchup with Weleetka next week.
PANAMA 41, WILBURTON 20
Wilburton (0-3) battled against Panama (1-2) on Friday, where the Diggers fell 41-20.
The two teams started the game trading scores, tying the game at 8-8. But the Razorbacks found an offensive rhythm, and would take a 29-8 lead into the locker room break.
On the other side, the Diggers added in a few more scores of their own, but it wouldn’t be enough as Panama held on to take the win.
Next up for the Diggers, they’ll play on the road at Antlers to start off district play next week.
WEWOKA 24, CANADIAN 8
Canadian (0-3) faced off against Wewoka (1-2), where the Cougars fell 24-8.
The Cougars opened up the game with the early score, and used their defense to hold on to the 8-6 lead at the half. But in the second half, the Tigers got an extra push offensively, scoring three more touchdowns to take the win.
Canadian will next return home to face off against Pocola next Friday.
GORE 54, SAVANNA 0
Savanna (1-2) hosted A-No. 2 Gore (4-0) on Friday, where the Pirates took the win 54-0.
Gore got going early, jumping out into the lead. The Bulldogs fought valiantly, but it’d be the Pirates holding them off to take the win.
Next up for the Bulldogs, they’ll face off against district newcomer and fellow local Hartshorne next Friday at Savanna.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.