The scouts are taking notice.
McAlester’s Erik McCarty announced on Tuesday that he received an offer to play college football at Kansas State University.
This is McCarty’s second Division I Power Five offer, having earned an offer from Pittsburgh on April 16.
The Wildcats have a history of recruiting in Oklahoma, with notable players such as Kevin, Aaron, and Tyler Lockett — all hailing from Tulsa.
McCarty was a standout for McAlester in his sophomore season, rushing for 1,966 yards and scoring 36 touchdowns. He rushed into the McAlester record books, becoming second all-time for rushing yards in a season, second in touchdowns in a single game with two games with five touchdowns each, and currently holds the record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 32.
He was also named as the 2020 McAlester News-Capital Football All-Area Player of the Year.
The Buffs are set to open the 2021 football season on August 27 with a road game against Broken Bow.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
