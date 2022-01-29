Erik McCarty is staying home.
The McAlester junior running back and defensive back announced his commitment to play college football at the University of Oklahoma in a social media post on Saturday.
“1,000% committed!!” McCarty posted to Twitter, tagging McAlester coaches Forrest Mazey and Seth Burgess, C4 trainer Sean Cooper, Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall, and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables.
He first received his offer from OU on Dec. 30, 2021.
McCarty — son of former Sooner lineman Erik McCarty senior — racked up offers from many other schools as well, including Pitt, Nebraska, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State and Marshall.
He has also stampeded school records during his sophomore and junior seasons with the Buffs.
In 2020, he rushed for 1,966 yards on 213 carries with 32 touchdowns to be named second-all time rushing yards in a season for McAlester, as well as the top spot for touchdowns scored.
This season, he bested his own records with 2,009 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns scored while helping lead the Buffs to the 2021 OSSAA Class 5A Runner-Up finish.
He has also amassed 4,018 career rushing yards, moving him second all-time behind McAlester’s Kevin Brown’s 4,661 yards, as well as 73 career rushing touchdowns — tying Brown’s career record in the top spot.
In addition to playing offense, McCarty played on the other side of the ball as a defensive back. He was seconded among the team in tackles with 104 total alongside numerous batted passes, while also racking up multiple blocked kicks on special teams.
McCarty is the fourth 2023 commit for Venables’ Sooner squad, joining wideout DeAndre Moore, Jr. from Los Alamitos, Cali., quarterback Jackson Arnold from Denton, Texas, and lineman Joshua Bates from Durango, Colo.
The junior Buffs joins a string of his teammates announcing commitments lately to various schools, including Oklahoma Baptist University, Evangel Univeristy, and Henderson State.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
