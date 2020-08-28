McAlester wasted no time in getting its offense started early and held on for a win in the season opener.
The Buffs (1-0) scored twice in the opening quarter and used its defense in the second half to hold off Broken Bow for a 21-13 season-opening win Friday at Hook Eales Stadium.
"When we did things right, we ran the ball well," McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey said. "Trent (Boatright) did some good things in his first outing as the starting quarterback, and we've got weapons. We've just got to find a way to utilize them."
McAlester received the ball to start the game, taking over on their own 35 after a kickoff out of bounds. It didn't take long before junior quarterback Trent Boatright connected with Gavin Johnson for a gain of 48 yards.
On the next play, sophomore Erik McCarty ran the ball and punched his ticket into the endzone for the first score.
After Broken Bow took over on the offensive side of the ball, Greg Quintana snatched an errant pass out of the air and gave the Buffs offense the ball once again.
The Buffs defense came up big once again after a high snap was recovered by Johnson. After arriving near the red zone, Caleb Squyers powered his way around the defense and in for the score.
After a back-and-forth defensive showing by both teams, McCarty took back-to-back snaps to saunter untouched into the endzone for the final score of the half for the Buffs.
In the third quarter, both McAlester and Broken Bow used their defensive prowess to their advantage. The Buffs held a goal line stand at their own 4-yard line and another stop on the final down of another Broken Bow possession to keep their opponents out of the end zone and head into the final quarter.
The Buffs defense continued into the fourth, with a massive hit by Chase Faber and a sack by Dre Flowers holding off Broken Bow, but a pass interference call led to a completion over the middle and a score for the visitors to cut the McAlester lead to eight.
McAlester took over on offense and McCarty used his speed and athleticism to drag the Broken Bow defense 14 yards into the visiting team’s territory. But a loose ball was scooped up and returned to the Buffs 32 with under four minutes remaining.
Broken Bow made its way to the three-yard line on second down and looked ready to score. But not to be deterred, the Buffs defense forced a fumble and recovered in the endzone for a touchback and sealing the win.
"They hit and they stripped (the ball)," Mazey said. "It was a great play."
Mazey said that things slowed down in the latter parts of the game for his team, and they had to battle some fatigue. So his team will have to have more conditioning next week to get back into the playing shape he wants them to be in.
"It wasn't a good showing offensively in the second half. We were gassed, both sides," he said. "Not having a scrimmage hurts, but at the same time, we got to be ready to answer the bell."
Boatright had 97 yards on eight completions, while Johnson nabbed four passes for 87 yards. McCarty finished the night with 12 rushes for 88 yards and two scores.
