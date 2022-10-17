Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions could kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. &&