Once the Buffs got rolling, they never looked back.
McAlester used an explosion of offense in the second quarter on its way to a 39-7 win over Broken Bow in the 2021 season opener on Friday.
Coach Forrest Mazey said there were a lot of great things his team did on the field, but also said there's always room to improve.
"We want to be the biggest critics of ourselves. Anytime when you walk away with a win in that fashion is great, but we've got a lot of stuff to clean up," he said. "I think we were a little skittish in some areas because it's the first week...but we did some really good stuff."
After a defensive start to the game, the Buffs started gaining steam as Trent Boatright connected with Killian Barnes for a first down. After a run by Dakota Moton, the Buffs would find themselves in the red zone at the end of the quarter.
But they’d only need one play at the start of the second quarter as Erik McCarty powered his way into the end zone for the score.
Broken Bow answered with a big return on the ensuing kickoff before being downed by McAlester at the 11-yard line.
That’s when the Buffs turned up the heat defensively, with a huge hit by Malachi Wrice to pop the ball loose and help keep Broken Bow out of the end zone.
Later, with the Buffs charging once again, McCarty was handed the ball and turned on the afterburners. He rumbled for 59 yards and the score as the McAlester faithful roared their approval.
After the McAlester defense held their opponents and forced yet another punt, the offensive momentum continued for the Buffs. McCarty once again found fifth gear, and rocketed his way 87 yards for a touchdown.
With Broken Bow searching for an answer, Lleyton Bass nabbed a pass out of the air and gave McAlester one more chance at scoring before heading to the locker room.
On the following drive, Moton used his speed and athleticism to march down the field and put six more points on the board for the Buffs. After the successful two-point conversion run by McCarty, McAlester bolted into the locker room with the 29-0 lead.
In the start of the second half, the Buffs defense kept its pressure on Broken Bow. Greg Quintana soon leapt into the air for an interception, returning it deep into enemy territory.
Several plays later, it’d be the boot of Justin Perez notching three more points for the Buffs.
On the next defensive series, McAlester held strong with steely resolve and forced Broken Bow to punt. On the try, McCarty bursted through to block the attempt — and easily scooped it up for the score.
Leading 39-0 heading into the final quarter, McAlester continued to keep its foot on the accelerator on both sides of the ball.
Broken Bow found a way into the end zone midway through the fourth, but the damage had been done as McAlester sailed to the season-opening victory.
McCarty led the way with 11 carries for 185 yards and four scores — including a blocked punt return — while Moton finished with nine carries for 76 yards and a score. Boatright finished the night 4-9 passing with 33 yards. Ethan Watkins and Barnes led the way for receivers, earning 22 and 21 yards, respectively.
Mazey reiterated how proud he was of his team, and said they'll use that to propel themselves into next week.
"It's small stuff, very fixable stuff," he said. "But by God, we flew around to the ball, offensively and defensively, we did some really good stuff"
The Buffs will next face off against Sallisaw in the home opener at Hook Eales Stadium on Sept. 3.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
