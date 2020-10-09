More McAlester Buffalo fans will get the chance to see their football team in action as McAlester Public Schools will be pre-selling tickets to the final two home games of the season.
MPS announced the decision on Friday afternoon, and will be selling 600 advance tickets for the Buffs’ Oct. 15 game against Coweta on Monday, putting the stadium at 50% capacity. Athletic director John Homer said this will give more fans an opportunity to see the Buffs in action this season.
“We’re going to be holding off the game day passes, and instead pre-sell 600 tickets,” Homer said. “We’re going to give them out first-come, first-serve until they are gone.”
Family members of band, cheer, pom, and football participants have already been given the opportunity to purchase their tickets, and Homer said these additional 600 will give an opportunity for the general public and community members a chance to see the Buffs in person.
Ticket sales will begin on Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the Athletic Department offices at Bob Brumley gymnasium. Homer said ticket sales will continue through Wednesday or until they have all been bought.
“We’re going to sell them until they’re gone,” Homer said. “We’ll post on Facebook each night how many are left.”
The Buffs are scheduled to hold two final home contests at Hook Eales Stadium — Oct. 15 against Coweta, and Oct. 23 against Shawnee. Tickets will be sold on the Monday-Wednesday before each of those games.
Oct. 15 will also serve as McAlester’s Senior Night, with festivities set to start at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff for both home games is set for 7 p.m.
McAlester’s other game day protocols will still be in effect. Masks or facial coverings are required, and social distancing when possible is recommended.
