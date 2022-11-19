McAlester will hit the road to the Tulsa metro next week as the Buffs face Bishop McGuinness in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State football semifinals at Jenks High School on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Buffaloes advanced to the semifinal round after a 60-42 win over Piedmont in Hook Eales Stadium on Friday. The Irish advanced after knocking off Coweta 35-28 on the road.
Per OSSAA rules, all semifinal games are to be played at neutral sites — with availability and distance taken into account when selecting a site.
McAlester was also selected as the home team in the matchup. The game will be played at Allan Trimble Stadium, 205 E. B Street in Jenks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Tickets can be purchased prior to the game from OSSAA.com.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
