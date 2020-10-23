TULSA — It was a defensive start, but the McAlester Buffaloes got their offense rolling to take a 21-0 win on the road against Tulsa's Edison Prep.
Coach Forrest Mazey said that his defense shined during the game, but the Buffs had some struggles getting their offense into a rhythm.
"Defense played really well," Mazey said. "Bottom line, we had some kids crawl in a hole tonight."
The Buffs (6-2, 3-2) traveled to La Fortune Stadium in Tulsa, where they were were met with a chilling wind and a new opportunity to take the next step toward the playoffs.
The Eagles received the ball first after winning the coin toss, but it didn’t take long before the Buffs forced them to punt the ball away.
Defense would then take over for both teams, taking up most of the clock and keeping each team out of the end zone.
Thus was the story for a scoreless first quarter and most of the second. That is until the Buffs recovered a bad snap by Edison deep into Eagle territory at the 11-yard line.
A handoff to Dakota Moton put McAlester at the two-yard line, and Erik McCarty punched it in to break the ice off the scoreboard and take the lead with just over three minutes left in the half.
The Eagles were stopped again on their next offensive possession, giving McAlester the ball with 1:30 left in the half.
Quarterback Trent Boatright hit Gavin Johnson down the right side to move deep into Eagle territory, and on the next play found Jaxon Walters in the end zone to take a 14-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Edison nabbed an interception to put itself deep in Buffalo territory. But McAlester held strong, forcing a field goal try.
The kick was blocked, however, and scooped up by Caleb Squyres who returned the ball down to the Eagle 15-yard line.
But the Edison defense and penalties held the Buffs back out of the end zone.
The McAlester defense returned the gesture, pushing the Eagles back deep in their own territory and forcing a punt.
As the Buffs were driving downfield on the next possession, the Eagles jarred the football loose and recovered at midfield.
Edison’s efforts would be unfruitful, and it would lead to a scoreless third quarter to keep the McAlester in the lead by two scores.
In the fourth quarter, McAlester started making its way downfield on offense. That’s when Lleyton Bass received a wide-open pass over the middle from Caden Lesnau and took it downstream 38 yards to the house, securing the win.
Boatright finished the night 6-of 17 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown, while Lesnau had two completions for 46 yards and the score. Bass had two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown, while Walters added in his 21-yard score.
McCarty finished the night with 16 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown, while Moton added 66 rushing yards.
Mazey said there are things the Buffs will have to clean up before next week's game against Shawnee on Oct. 30.
