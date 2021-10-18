McAlester offensive line file

The Buffs return to the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A in the latest AP Oklahoma high school football poll following a decisive 33-2 win over then-No. 3 Coweta last week.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 18. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Jenks (11) (6-1) 55 1

2. Union (6-1) 43 2

3. Owasso (6-1) 34 3

4. Broken Arrow (4-3) 18 5

5. Edmond Santa Fe (4-3) 6 4

(tie) Norman North (5-2) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 3.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

1. Bixby (11) (7-0) 55 1

2. B.T. Washington (6-1) 40 2

3. Choctaw (5-2) 27 4

(tie) Del City (6-1) 27 3

5. Stillwater (5-2) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 5. Deer Creek-Edmond 5.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. McAlester (6) (7-0) 104 2

2. Collinsville (5) (7-0) 103 1

3. Lawton Mac (7-0) 85 4

4. Carl Albert (5-1) 64 5

5. Coweta (7-0) 57 3

6. Ardmore (7-0) 56 6

7. Guthrie (6-1) 47 7

8. McGuinness (6-1) 30 9

9. Pryor (6-1) 27 10

10. Noble (5-2) 21 8

Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 4. Sapulpa 3. Tahlequah 2. Bishop Kelley 2.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Tuttle (10) (7-0) 109 1

2. Poteau (6-1) 92 2

3. Clinton (6-1) 82 3

4. Cushing (6-1) 79 4

5. Grove (1) (7-0) 76 5

6. Bethany (6-1) 50 6

7. Blanchard (6-1) 40 7

8. Bristow (5-2) 30 9

9. Wagoner (5-2) 24 8

10. Broken Bow (6-1) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 3. Hilldale 1.Elk City 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Holland Hall (9) (7-0) 102 1

2. Lincoln Christian (2) (8-0) 101 2

3. Heritage Hall (7-0) 84 3

4. Stigler (6-1) 71 6

5. Verdigris (6-1) 55 8

(tie) Seminole (6-1) 55 4

7. Berryhill (5-2) 41 7

8. Kingfisher (5-2) 30 5

9. Sulphur (5-2) 22 T10

10. Perkins-Tryon (5-2) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Plainview 9. Kingston 6. Lone Grove 5. Vinita 3. Madill 1. 

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Washington (9) (7-0) 107 1

2. Marlow (1) (7-0) 97 2

3. Beggs (6-1) 80 3

4. Oklahoma Christian (7-0) 76 4

5. Vian (6-1) 56 T6

6. Rejoice Christian School (6-1) 42 8

7. Victory Christian (1) (5-2) 40 10

8. Eufaula (6-1) 33 9

9. Metro Christian (4-3) 29 5

10. Prague (6-1) 18 T6

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 6. Kiefer 5. Community Christian 4. Jones 4. Cascia Hall 4. Bethel 3. Antlers 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Ringling (10) (7-0) 100 1

2. Gore (7-0) 86 2

3. Cashion (6-1) 78 3

4. Okemah (7-0) 63 5

5. Hooker (7-0) 61 4

6. Wayne (7-0) 42 7

7. Mooreland (6-0) 39 6

8. Tonkawa (6-1) 37 8

9. Pawhuska (5-2) 20 9

10. Fairview (7-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Morrison 5. Hominy 3. Warner 3. Elmore City 2.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

1. Laverne (6) (5-0) 42 2

2. Dewar (2) (8-0) 39 3

3. Davenport (1) (8-0) 26 4

4. Velma-Alma (7-9) 18 5

5. Balko-Forgan (6-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Seiling 5. Shattuck 3. Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10) (7-0) 50 1

2. Timberlake (7-0) 40 2

3. Tyrone (5-1) 27 3

4. Waynoka (6-1) 20 4

5. Bluejacket (5-2) 5 NR

(tie) Maud (6-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Sasakwa 3.

