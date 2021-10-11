McAlester Buffs football

McAlester comes in as the No. 2 team in Class 5A in the latest AP Oklahoma high school football poll.

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Jenks (11) (5-1) 55 1

2. Union (5-1) 44 2

3. Owasso (5-1) 33 3

4. Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) 16 5

5. Broken Arrow (3-3) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 6. Norman North 4. 

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

1. Bixby (11) (6-0) 55 1

2. B.T. Washington (5-1) 38 3

3. Del City (4-1) 28 5

4. Choctaw (4-2) 25 2

5. Sand Springs (5-1) 14 4

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 2.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Collinsville (5) (6-0) 103 1

2. McAlester (4) (6-0) 100 2

3. Coweta (2) (6-0) 94 3

4. Lawton Mac (6-0) 72 4

5. Carl Albert (5-1) 59 6

6. Ardmore (6-0) 56 5

7. Guthrie (5-1) 37 8

8. Noble (5-1) 30 10

9. McGuinness (3-3) 27 7

10. Pryor (5-1) 19 9

Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 4. Glenpool 2. Sapulpa 1. Tahlequah 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Tuttle (10) (6-0) 109 1

2. Poteau (5-1) 91 2

3. Clinton (5-1) 86 3

4. Cushing (5-1) 79 4

5. Grove (1) (6-0) 73 5

6. Bethany (5-1) 50 6

7. Blanchard (5-1) 39 7

8. Wagoner (4-2) 26 9

9. Bristow (4-2) 24 8

10. Broken Bow (5-1) 22 10

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 4. Hilldale 1. Elk City 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Holland Hall (10) (6-0) 108 1

2. Lincoln Christian (1) (7-0) 99 2

3. Heritage Hall (6-0) 83 3

4. Seminole (6-0) 72 4

5. Kingfisher (5-1) 56 5

6. Stigler (5-1) 49 6

7. Berryhill (5-1) 45 7

8. Verdigris (5-1) 36 8

9. Plainview (4-2) 30 9

10. Sulphur (4-2) 7 NR

(tie) Madill (4-2) 7 10

Others receiving votes: Kingston 6. Westville 4. Perkins-Tryon 2. Vinita 1. 

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Washington (9) (6-0) 106 1

2. Marlow (1) (6-0) 94 3

3. Beggs (1) (5-1) 85 4

4. Oklahoma Christian (6-0) 70 5

5. Metro Christian (4-2) 61 2

6. Prague (6-0) 45 8

(tie) Vian (5-1) 45 7

8. Rejoice Christian School (6-1) 35 9

9. Eufaula (5-1) 30 10

10. Victory Christian (4-2) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Jones 9. Kiefer 5. Bethel 3. Cascia Hall 1. Perry 1. Pocola 1.Crossings Christian Academy 1. Community Christian 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Ringling (11) (6-0) 110 1

2. Gore (6-0) 91 3

3. Cashion (6-1) 85 2

4. Hooker (6-0) 71 4

5. Okemah (6-0) 61 6

6. Mooreland (5-0) 56 5

7. Wayne (6-0) 40 7

8. Tonkawa (5-1) 25 10

9. Pawhuska (4-2) 23 8

10. Hominy (6-1) 21 9

Others receiving votes: Fairview 15. Morrison 4. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Warner 1.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

1. Shattuck (4) (5-0) 44 1

2. Laverne (4) (4-0) 43 3

3. Dewar (3) (7-0) 41 2

4. Davenport (6-0) 26 4

5. Velma-Alma (6-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 4. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1. Regent Prep 1. 

Class C

School Total Points Prv

1. Mountain View-Gotebo (9) (6-0) 53 1

2. Timberlake (2) (6-0) 46 2

3. Tyrone (4-1) 29 3

4. Waynoka (5-1) 21 4

5. Sasakwa (5-0) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5. Maysville 1.

