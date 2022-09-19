Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 19. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Record Points Prv
1. Bixby (8) (4-0) 40 1
2. Union (4-0) 24 2
3. Jenks (2-1) 20 3
4. Moore (4-0) 18 4
5. Mustang (2-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Owasso 6. Enid 2. Norman North 2.
Class 6A Division II
School Record Points Prv
1. Stillwater (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Deer Creek-Edmond (3-0) 27 2
3. Choctaw (3-0) 22 3
4. B.T. Washington (1-4) 11 T4
5. Muskogee (3-0) 9 T4
Others receiving votes: Lawton 6. Sand Springs 5.
Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. McAlester (6) (3-0) 77 1
2. Del City (2) (3-0) 69 2
3. McGuinness (3-0) 60 3
4. Coweta (3-0) 56 5
5. Guthrie (4-0) 49 6
6. Collinsville (3-0) 47 4
7. Grove (3-0) 32 7
8. Carl Albert (2-2) 19 8
9. Noble (2-1) 10 9
10. Sapulpa (2-1) 7 NR
(tie) Lawton Mac (2-1) 7 10
Others receiving votes: Tulsa Rogers 3. Elgin 2. Claremore 1. Piedmont 1.
Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Cushing (7) (3-0) 79 2
2. Tuttle (1) (2-1) 71 1
3. Clinton (2-1) 58 4
4. Poteau (2-1) 56 5
5. Wagoner (1-2) 50 3
6. Bethany (3-0) 41 7
7. Broken Bow (2-1) 24 8
8. Newcastle (3-0) 22 10
9. Hilldale (2-1) 19 6
10. Elk City (3-1) 10 9
Others receiving votes: Chickasha 4. Blanchard 4. Ada 2.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Verdigris (5) (3-0) 76 2
2. Metro Christian (3-0) 68 3
3. Lincoln Christian (2) (3-1) 64 1
4. Heritage Hall (1) (2-1) 58 4
5. Perkins-Tryon (2-1) 39 8
6. Cascia Hall (2-1) 34 6
7. Stigler (4-0) 32 7
8. Marlow (2-1) 22 5
9. Lone Grove (3-0) 15 NR
10. Plainview (2-1) 12 10
Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 9. Sulphur 4. Berryhill 3. Seminole 2. Central 2.
Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Washington (7) (3-0) 79 1
2. Rejoice Christian School (1) (3-0) 72 2
3. Crossings Christian Academy (3-0) 54 3
4. Eufaula (2-1) 42 5
5. Vian (1-2) 32 6
6. Millwood (2-1) 30 7
7. Pawhuska (3-1) 28 8
8. Vinita (3-0) 23 9
9. Beggs (1-2) 20 4
10. Victory Christian (1-2) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Prague 14. Sequoyah-Claremore 8. Kiefer 7. Davis 5. Oklahoma Christian 4. Hennessey 3. Chandler 1.
Class A
School Record Points Prv
1. Ringling (6) (3-0) 74 1
2. Gore (1) (4-0) 67 2
3. Fairview (3-0) 60 3
3. Tonkawa (3-0) 60 4
5. Hominy (1) (3-0) 52 5
6. Cashion (1-2) 34 6
7. Colcord (3-0) 33 7
8. Pawnee (3-0) 17 8
9. Crescent (3-0) 16 9
10. Minco (4-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Woodland 8. Hinton 4. Quapaw 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 1.
Class B
School Record Points Prv
1. Oklahoma Bible (3) (4-0) 32 5
2. Shattuck (3) (2-0) 27 2
3. Laverne (1) (3-1) 25 3
4. Seiling (2-1) 18 1
5. Dewar (1) (2-0) 15 4
Others receiving votes: Garber 1. Waurika 1. Regent Prep 1.
Class C
School Record Points Prv
1. Timberlake (7) (3-0) 35 1
2. Tipton (3-0) 29 2
3. Waynoka (3-0) 26 3
4. Maud (3-0) 14 4
5. Thackerville (1) (0-3) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Wesleyan Christian 4. Geary 2. Oaks 2. Ryan 2. Watts 1.
