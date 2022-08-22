Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 22. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points
1. Jenks (5) 41
2. Bixby (3) 32
3. Union (1) 29
4. Owasso 18
5. Broken Arrow 6
Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Moore 2. Norman 1. Norman North 1.
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points
1. Stillwater (2) 32
2. B.T. Washington (5) 30
3. Choctaw 26
4. Deer Creek-Edmond (1) 21
5. Sand Springs 8
Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 1. Tahlequah 1. Muskogee 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points
1. Carl Albert (3) 72
2. McAlester (4) 65
3. Collinsville (1) 51
4. McGuinness 43
5. Del City 41
6. Coweta 35
7. Lawton Mac 27
8. Guthrie 26
9. Ardmore 23
10. Midwest City 18
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 10. Grove 9. Pryor 7. Noble 4. Piedmont 4. Bishop Kelley 3. Duncan 2.
Class 4A
School Total Points
1. Tuttle (4) 69
2. Clinton (2) 62
3. Poteau 57
4. Cushing (1) 56
5. Wagoner (1) 54
6. Blanchard 38
7. Bethany 26
8. Hilldale 25
9. Broken Bow 15
10. Elk City 14
Others receiving votes: Weatherford 8. Ada 7. Newcastle 4. Oologah-Talala 3. Fort Gibson 2.
Class 3A
School Total Points
1. Lincoln Christian (3) 75
2. Heritage Hall (1) 64
3. Verdigris (2) 63
† 4. Holland Hall (2) 59
5. Metro Christian 28
(tie) Perkins-Tryon 28
7. Plainview 24
(tie) Cascia Hall 24
9. Seminole 20
10. Berryhill 18
Others receiving votes: Bristow 9. Kingfisher 9. Marlow 8. Stigler 6. Pauls Valley 2. Locust Grove 1. Anadarko 1. Sulphur 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points
1. Washington (6) 68
2. Beggs 49
3. Victory Christian 46
4. Vian (1) 43
5. Rejoice Christian School 41
6. Eufaula 39
7. Crossings Christian Academy 29
8. Oklahoma Christian 22
(tie) Pawhuska 22
10. Millwood 9
Others receiving votes: Community Christian 4. Vinita 3. Kingston 3. Idabel 2. Jones 2. Kiefer 2. Prague 1.
Class A
School Total Points
1. Cashion (3) 62
2. Ringling (2) 58
3. Fairview 52
(tie) Gore (2) 52
5. Tonkawa 40
6. Woodland 30
7. Hinton 20
8. Hominy 19
9. Colcord 12
10. Mangum 9
Others receiving votes: Stroud 8. Mooreland 6. Wewoka 5. Snyder 4. Allen 3. Pawnee 2. Minco 2. Wynnewood 1.
Class B
School Total Points
1. Laverne (5) 33
2. Shattuck (1) 17
3. Seiling 14
4. Dewar 13
5. Balko-Forgan (1) 9
Others receiving votes: Davenport 9. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 7. Wetumka 2. Velma-Alma 1.
Class C
School Total Points
1. Timberlake (7) 35
2. Tipton 24
3. Tyrone 15
3. Waynoka 15
5. Maud 5
Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 4. Buffalo 4. Sasakwa 3.
