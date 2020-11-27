EL RENO — After facing a deficit as big as 22 points, McAlester found a way to win in overtime and advance to the state semifinals.
The Buffaloes trailed 35-13 late in the third before rallying all the way back with a last-second score to force overtime and knocked down a pass in the corner of the end zone on El Reno’s two-point try to take a 43-41 win.
“That’s probably the greatest finish I’ve ever been a part of,” McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey said. “I love this team, these coaches, this team. We found a way.”
McAlester advanced to the semifinals against Bishop McGuinness, which took a 39-12 win Friday against Coweta.
The Buffs finished the rally in regulation by going 74 yards in 47 seconds with two big passes and Erik McCarty punching in a one-yard score on the final second.
McCarty took a direct snap on the two-point try and converted to force the game to overtime.
McAlester got the ball first in overtime and McCarty rumbled in for a four-yard score and the Buffs converted the two-point try.
El Reno’s Dorian Plumley answered with a one-yard score before McAlester knocked down a pass on the two-point try in the corner of the end zone to seal the win.
It was a tale of two halves for the Buffs.
Plumley opened the scoring by bouncing outside for a three-yard touchdown run and later threw a 25-yard touchdown toss to Kolton Hunt for a two-score lead midway through the second quarter.
On the ensuing possession, McAlester's Trent Boatright threw a bubble screen to Gavin Johnson, who took it to the house for a 75-yard score to pull within 14-7 with 9:03 left in the half.
But Plumley answered for El Reno with a 45-yard touchdown run and connected with James Girard for a 26-yard touchdown toss and a 28-7 lead heading into halftime.
McAlester scored first out of the break with a McCarty one-yard run and El Reno’s Darius Moore answered with a four-yard score for a 35-13 lead with 3:16 left in the third.
McCarty rumbled 31 yards for a score and McAlester’s Trent Cole picked off a pass to keep momentum rolling with 6:01 left to play.
McAlester pulled within a score on a McCarty two-yard run with 4:01 left to play and got the ball back again for the 74-yard overtime-forcing drive.
