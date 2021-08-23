The results are in.
McAlester premiered at No. 2 for Class 5A in the first Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football poll on Monday.
The Buffs finished the 2020 season with a 10-3 record and state semifinal appearance. With Monday's ranking, McAlester comes in behind only the defending 2020 Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Champion Carl Albert Titans.
McAlester will open the 2021 season on the road at Broken Bow on Friday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, and points Records through August 23. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points
1. Jenks (6) (0-0) 40
2. Edmond Santa Fe (0-0) 26
3. Union (2) (0-0) 25
4. Owasso (1) (0-0) 23
5. Broken Arrow (0-0) 14
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 2. Yukon 2. Enid 1. Norman 1. Norman North 1.
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points
1. Bixby (5) (0-0) 25
2. Choctaw (0-0) 19
3. B.T. Washington (0-0) 14
4. Stillwater (1) (0-0)) 12
5. Midwest City (0-0) 9
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Del City 3. Muskogee 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points
1. Carl Albert (4) (0-0) 57
2. McAlester (0-0) 49
3. Collinsville (1) (0-0) 48
4. McGuinness (1) (0-0) 37
5. Coweta (0-0) 35
6. Bishop Kelley (0-0) 33
7. El Reno (0-0) 16
8. Lawton Mac (0-0) 13
9. Guthrie (0-0) 11
10. Ardmore (0-0) 10
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 6. Piedmont 5. Durant 4. Glenpool 2. Tahlequah 2. Shawnee 1. Claremore 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points
1. Clinton (3) (0-0) 61
2. Tuttle (1) (0-0) 57
3. Wagoner (2) (0-0) 52
4. Cushing (1) (0-0) 50
5. Hilldale (0-0) 33
6. Weatherford (0-0) 31
7. Poteau (0-0) 29
8. Blanchard (0-0) 19
9. Bristow (0-0) 10
(tie) Grove (0-0) 10
Others receiving votes: Cache 9. Bethany 8. Ada 5. Catoosa 3. Broken Bow 3. Newcastle 2. Sallisaw 2. Skiatook 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points
1. Holland Hall (5) (0-0) 67
2. Lincoln Christian (1) (0-0) 62
3. Heritage Hall (1) (0-0) 58
4. Verdigris (0-0) 25
5. Kingfisher (0-0) 23
(tie) Anadarko (0-0) 23
7. Kingston (0-0) 22
8. Stigler (0-0) 20
9. Plainview (0-0) 19
(tie) Checotah (0-0) 19
Others receiving votes: Perkins-Tryon 11. Sulphur 11. Berryhill 9. Lone Grove 6. Vinita 6. Madill 4.
Class 2A
School Total Points
1. Beggs (1) (0-0) 62
2. Metro Christian (6) (0-0) 61
3. Washington (0-0) 49
4. Jones (0-0) 41
5. Marlow (0-0) 33
6. Oklahoma Christian (0-0) 29
7. Vian (0-0) 21
(tie) Chandler (0-0) 21
9. Millwood (0-0) 18
10. Eufaula (0-0) 16
Others receiving votes: Adair 10. Cascia Hall 10. Keys (Park Hill) 7. Bethel 3. Community Christian 2. Atoka 1. 11, Frederick 1.
Class A
School Total Points
1. Cashion (7) (0-0) 70
2. Pawhuska (0-0) 54
3. Ringling (0-0) 49
4. Morrison (0-0) 38
5. Gore (0-0) 34
6. Thomas Custer (0-0) 26
7. Pawnee (0-0) 23
8. Tonkawa (0-0) 16
9. Hooker (0-0) 14
(tie)Mooreland (0-0) 14
Others receiving votes: Wewoka 13. Oklahoma Christian Academy 8. Texhoma 6. Fairview 5. Cordell 3. Woodland 3. Okemah 3. Boone-Apache 2. Colcord 2. Minco 2.
Class B
School Total Points
1. Laverne (6) (0-0) 34
2. Shattuck (0-0) 21
3. Dewar (1) (0-0) 18
4. Regent Prep (0-0) 9
5. Davenport (0-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 5. Quinton 3. Velma-Alma 3. Summit Christian 2. Balko-Forgan 2. Cherokee 1.
Class C
School Total Points
1. Tyrone (4) (0-0) 30
2. Timberlake (2) (0-0) 25
3. Mountain View-Gotebo (1) (0-0) 24
4. Buffalo (0-0) 11
5. Midway (0-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Thackerville 4. Copan 2. Fox 1. Maysville 1.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
