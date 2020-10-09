DURANT — The McAlester Buffaloes stepped hard on the gas and never looked back to take a 42-6 win over Durant on Friday night.
The No. 8 Buffs made the trip to face off with District 5A-3 rival Durant at Paul Laird Field on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of the way his team performed in enemy territory.
"Once we kind of figured out with what they (Durant) do, and the maneuvering of people, (it was) a work out the kinks type of deal," Mazey said. "It was just a weird defense."
McAlester received the ball to start the game, and a big return promptly put the Buffs into Lions territory.
It wasn’t long before the Buffs keeps moving downfield, and used a five yard run by Erik McCarty to strike first and take a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
On the ensuing kickoff, McAlester was quick to get to the ball and pin the lions near their own end zone.
The defensive efforts resulted in a turnover and short field for the Buffs in Durant territory.
But after a penalty, McAlester attempted a fourth-and-long conversion that was stopped just short, giving Durant the ball.
The Lions used the opportunity to move downfield, and a pass to the right side would find purchase and put Durant on the board.
The ensuing point after try was blocked, however, keeping the Buffs in the lead at 7-6.
McAlester’s offense got going once again, and quarterback Trent Boatright tucked the ball, scrambling for the 39-yard score and the two-score lead.
After a defensive showing by both teams, Boatright once again showed his speed and agility, rushing for 15 yards and the 21-6 lead at the half.
In the start of the second half, Durant made their way downfield deep into McAlester territory. But the defense held, unwavering, and forced a turnover on downs.
As the Buffs we’re driving late in the quarter, Boatright connected with Jaxon Walters over the middle, and he floated in untouched for the touchdown and a 28-6 lead after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, McAlester kept its foot on the accelerator as Dakota Moton got loose for a 53-yard run and score.
The Buffs followed that up on the next offensive possession with a 24-yard run by Ethan Watkins, put an emphasis on a productive night on both sides of the ball.
Boatright finished the game with 15-of-17 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 58 yards and two more scores. McCarty had 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 41 receiving yards on two catches.
The Buffs will next have a highly-anticipated matchup against Coweta on Oct. 15 at Hook Eales Stadium. Mazey said his team will take the night to enjoy the win over Durant, and be right back to work when the sun comes back up.
"Good close out, good win," Mazey said. "(It was) a good close out, good win. Now on to the next."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
