Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 12. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (9) (6-0) 45 1
2. Jenks (4-1) 36 2
3. Broken Arrow (3-2) 25 3
4. Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) 17 4
5. Union (1-4) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Yukon 4. Norman North 2. Westmoore 1.
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points Prv
1. Bixby (9) (5-0) 45 1
2. Stillwater (4-0) 36 2
3. Midwest City (4-1) 23 3
4. Choctaw (3-3) 13 4
5. Putnam North (5-0) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 3. Del City 1. Sand Springs 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Carl Albert (7) (4-1) 87 1
2. Bishop Kelley (1) (5-0) 81 2
3. Collinsville (1) (6-0) 72 3
4. McGuinness (4-2) 58 4
5. Coweta (5-1) 55 T6
6. McAlester (5-1) 42 8
7. Piedmont (3-1) 36 T6
8. Guthrie (4-0) 23 10
9. Sapulpa (4-2) 19 9
10. Ardmore (2-1) 9 5
Others receiving votes: Duncan 6. Pryor 4. El Reno 3.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Wagoner (9) (6-0) 90 1
2. Weatherford (5-0) 79 2
3. Tuttle (6-0) 73 3
4. Poteau (4-2) 60 4
5. Blanchard (4-2) 51 5
6. Clinton (4-1) 38 10
7. Skiatook (3-1) 36 6
8. Fort Gibson (6-0) 25 9
9. Hilldale (5-1) 12 NR
10. Cache (3-3) 11 7
Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. John Marshall 6.Ada 4. Cleveland 2. Grove 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (8) (5-0) 89 1
2. Holland Hall (1) (5-0) 80 2
3. Heritage Hall (4-1) 68 3
4. Stigler (6-0) 66 4
5. Verdigris (5-0) 50 5
6. Kingston (6-0) 47 6
7. Anadarko (4-1) 33 8
8. Kingfisher (4-2) 30 7
9. Sulphur (4-2) 18 9
10. Lone Grove (4-2) 8 10
Others receiving votes: Locust Grove 3. Seminole 2. Vinita 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Jones (4) (5-1) 83 2
2. Washington (3) (6-0) 78 3
3. Vian (1) (5-1) 69 1
4. Marlow (1) (5-0) 61 5
5. Cascia Hall (5-1) 51 9
6. Adair (5-1) 39 6
7. Frederick (5-0) 34 7
8. Beggs (3-2) 23 4
9. Millwood (3-1) 20 8
10. Metro Christian (4-2) 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Kellyville 4. Prague 3. Community Christian 2. Sequoyah-Claremore 1. Spiro 1. Eufaula 1.
Class 1A
School Total Points Prv
1. Cashion (7) (7-0) 88 1
2. Pawhuska (2) (6-0) 82 2
3. Ringling (5-0) 71 3
4. Pawnee (5-1) 60 4
5. Thomas Custer (4-1) 49 5
6. Gore (4-0) 46 6
7. Tonkawa (4-1) 26 9
8. Texhoma (4-1) 24 10
9. Wewoka (5-0) 20 NR
10. Woodland (5-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Minco 5. Elmore City 5. Boone-Apache 4. Okemah 4. Crescent 3. Oklahoma Bible 1. Oklahoma Christian Academy 1.
Class B
School Total Points Prv
1. Shattuck (9) (5-0) 45 1
2. Dewar (6-0) 32 2
3. Davenport (5-0) 26 3
4. Cherokee (4-1) 19 4
5. Depew (3-3) 4 NR
(tie) Alex (4-2) 4 5
Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 2. Laverne 2. Snyder 1.
Class C
School Total Points Prv
1. Timberlake (9) (6-0) 45 1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0) 33 3
3. Sasakwa (5-1) 19 4
4. Buffalo (5-1) 17 2
5. Waynoka (6-0) 12 5
Others receiving votes: Midway 7. Tyrone 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.