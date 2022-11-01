McAlester football will host its Senior Night and final district game against Glenpool on Thursday due to the forecast of upcoming inclement weather.
The McAlester Public Schools athletics department announced the change Tuesday morning in an online statement.
"Due to severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday, we are moving our varsity home football game to Thursday," the statement read.
Senior Night festivities will now take place at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday night, with the football game to kickoff at 7 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms will move into the area with a cold front on Friday evening, bringing with it a high potential for severe weather including lightning, high winds, and possible flooding.
"These thunderstorms should have the greatest potential for severe weather, heavy rainfall and localized flooding across primarily eastern Oklahoma," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook statement.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
