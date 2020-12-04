OKLAHOMA CITY—It all came down to the final seconds.
McAlester (10-3) traveled to the state capital on Friday to take on Bishop McGuinness (10-2) in the Class 5A state semifinals, with the victor set to advance to the state title game.
After the Buffs held the lead late into the game, the Irish used a late pass with only seconds remaining to inch by McAlester for a 28-21 win.
“Just kind of shocked a little bit for it to be over,” Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said. “It ends in about the same fashion that it started, on pins and needles.”
McGuinness was able to strike first with a short-yard pass to the near corner of the endzone to take an early 7-0 lead.
But it didn’t take long for the Buffs to get their offense going, as Erik McCarty answered with a sprinting 48-yard run to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
The McAlester defense answered in-kind, and kept the energy going with a stifling stop that forced the Irish to punt.
On the next offensive possession, McCarty and Dakota Moton teamed up to move McAlester into Irish territory. McCarty then tucked and trotted 26 yards for a 14-7 lead.
But the Irish would answer to tie up the game midway through the second quarter.
But that only motivated McAlester further, and a pass was completed to Gavin Johnson, who used his speed and a stiff arm for a 66-yard score.
The Buffs followed that defensively with a leaping interception by Killian Barnes, and the Buffs would ride the momentum to a 21-14 lead into halftime.
At the start of the second half, the Irish made their way downfield for the touchdown, but missed the ensuing point after try to keep McAlester in the lead 21-20.
The Irish later attempted to score again, but they were denied by the Buffs defense, which took back over deep in their own territory heading into the fourth quarter.
But after a 30-minute injury timeout, the Irish kept McAlester from converting on fourth down and took back over with just over seven minutes remaining.
But as the Irish were driving, McAlester forced a fumble to take back over on offense. McAlester would be forced to punt, but the kick pinned the Irish to their own goal with just minutes remaining.
With time ebbing away, McGuinness quarterback Luke Tarman threw a deep pass to Cole Limber, who made a tough catch to bring hte Irish in Buffs territory. A few plays later, they connected for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left on the way to the win.
McCarty finished with 16 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns for McAlester. Quarterback Trent Boatright went 6-for-10 passing for 116 yards and a score, with Johnson finishing with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, Mazey said the loss was going to sting for a while, especially for those that just played the final game of their careers.
“I hate it. I just hate it. I’m going to miss these seniors,” he said. “These guys had a hell of a ride.”
But through it all, Mazey said his players have learned valuable lessons this season, including the power of hard work and believing in themselves.
“This season is definitely a success,” Mazey said. “They’re going to leave here winners, in every facet. If they keep grinding, they’re going to learn that they’re winners in life.”
And as the Buffs walked off the field for the final time in 2020, the proud ball coach had some heartfelt parting words.
“I’m super proud of the kids, the fans. God, I’m just super proud of them,” Mazey said. “I love them to death. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.