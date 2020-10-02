TULSA — The McAlester Buffaloes stepped on the gas and didn’t let up as they rolled to a 57-14 victory at East Central on Friday.
McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey said he liked what he saw out of his team in the District 5A-3 win, but there's some things they'll continue to work on as well.
"I think we did some quality things. I expect us to do stuff like this," Mazey said. "Champions come out, and good teams come out when we're away, and that's what happened."
After a rocky start that saw both teams trading turnovers, McAlester (4-1, 1-1) forced a three-and-out to take over on offense. That’s when quarterback Trent Boatright connected with Gavin Johnson, who stiff-armed defenders and tip-toed the side line for a 70-yard score.
McAlester's Cale Prather followed that by picking off a Cardinals pass and the Buffaloes tacked on a touchdown pass to Lleyton Bass, who juked defenders on his way to the end zone.
On the ensuing kickoff, McAlester pinned the Cardinals (3-1, 1-1) inches from their own goal line. The defense continued to apply pressure, resulting in a tackle in the end zone for a safety and a quick 16-0 lead.
Boatright on the next possession found Erik McCarty, who used his speed and athleticism to march across the goal line for the score. McAlester followed that up with a pass to Bass in the corner of the end zone to take a 30-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.
Later in the second quarter after another McCarty score, he switched to his position on defense and promptly picked off a pass, returning it 71 yards for a score.
On the following kickoff, East Central answered with a 90-yard score.
But not to be outdone, McAlester added one more score before they made their way into the locker room with a 50-7 lead at the half.
In the start of the second half, defense took over for most of the quarter, as the Buffs held the Cardinals out of the end zone in the third.
In the final quarter, the Buffs opened it up with a pass to Lewis Woodmore, who jogged his way untouched into the end zone for the score, putting an exclamation point on the win for McAlester.
Mazey said the win was a good way for McAlester to come out and his players stepped up and did what they were asked.
"They did a good job," Mazey said. "Our kids did, and our coaches did a good job (tonight)."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
