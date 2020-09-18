TAHLEQUAH — A one-score lead in the final seconds seemed in jeopardy before McAlester's Chase Faber jumped skyward for an interception.
The linebacker picked off a pass in the closing moments of the game to secure a 21-13 win Friday at Tahlequah from Northeastern State University's Doc Wadley Stadium.
"Defense is still finding a way to hold people to 13 (points)," Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said. "We have to have a better overall four quarters."
The Buffs (3-0) won the coin toss, and elected to receive the ball to start the game. McAlester began moving downfield, but the Tigers (1-2) defense pushed back to force an early 4th-down play.
McAlester, being deep in Tiger territory, went for it and pushed itself into the red zone. That was followed by a direct snap to Erik McCarty, who bulldozed three yards into the end zone for the opening score.
Thanks to penalties helping extend time of possession for McAlester, the opening drive took most of the clock in the opening quarter, and the Buffs led 7-0 after one.
In the second quarter, Tahlequah struck back after the Buffs forced a 4th down, and used a short-yardage pass to tie the score at 7-7.
The McAlester defense held off the Tigers on the next offensive possession, leading to a punt. A personal foul flag after the play pitted the Buffs into their own territory.
But not to be hindered, quarterback Trent Boatright connected with Lleyton Bass, who used a would-be tackler as a prop to stay on his feel and complete a 37-yard completion to put the Buffs back in the Tigers’ side of the field.
As McAlester marched downfield once again, a pass interference call against the Tigers put the Buffs back near the goal line. McCarty repeated his feat from the last scoring drive, punching the ball in for a 2-yard run and a 14-7 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Tahlequah used much of the same tactic as McAlester in the opening quarter and controlled time of possession as it marched downfield.
The Tigers made their way toward the end zone, where a 6-yard run punched it in for the home team. However, they missed the extra point, and the Buffs held on to a 14-13 lead to end the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Boatright again connected with Johnson to put the Buffs in scoring position. Back-to-back runs by McCarty punched in another score for the Buffs and give his team separation from the Tigers.
As Tahlequah immediately took over on offense, a pass was nabbed out of the air by Johnson, giving the ball back to the Buffs.
McAlester would force and recover another turnover late, but the Tigers created one of their own to get the ball back in the closing minutes leading to the final interception.
"(The defensive players) keep coming up big," Mazey said. "Every time I think that they're tired, or about to give something up, they come up big. And that's all you can ask of them...I'm proud of them."
McCarty finished with 116 yards on 27 carries with three scores. Boatright completed 12 passes for 181 yards, while Johnson nabbed four receptions for 90 yards.
The Buffs will next face off against Bishop Kelley at Hook Eales Stadium on Sept. 25.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
