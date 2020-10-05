Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 5. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (9) (5-0) 45 1
2. Jenks (3-1) 36 2
3. Broken Arrow (2-2) 24 3
4. Edmond Santa Fe (3-2) 15 4
5. Yukon (4-1) 10 T5
Others receiving votes: Mustang 2. Norman North 2. Union 1.
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points Prv
1. Bixby (9) (4-0) 45 1
2. Stillwater (4-0) 36 2
3. Midwest City (3-1) 22 3
4. Choctaw (3-2) 13 4
5. Putnam North (4-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 3. Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 2.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Carl Albert (5) (3-1) 82 1
2. Bishop Kelley (1) (4-0) 81 2
3. Collinsville (3) (5-0) 77 3
4. McGuinness (4-1) 62 4
5. Ardmore (2-0) 42 5
6. Coweta (4-1) 40 8
(tie) Piedmont (3-1) 40 7
8. McAlester (4-1) 28 10
9. Sapulpa (3-2) 18 6
10. Guthrie (3-0) 15 9
Others receiving votes: El Reno 6. Pryor 2. Lawton Mac 1. Claremore 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Wagoner (8) (5-0) 89 1
2. Weatherford (1) (4-0) 79 2
3. Tuttle (5-0) 74 3
4. Poteau (3-2) 55 4
5. Blanchard (3-2) 51 6
6. Skiatook (3-1) 36 7
7. Cache (3-2) 28 5
8. John Marshall (2-2) 26 8
9. Fort Gibson (5-0) 22 9
10. Clinton (3-1) 11 NR
(tie) Cushing (4-1) 11 10
Others receiving votes: Newcastle 9. Grove 4.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (8) (4-0) 89 1
2. Holland Hall (1) (5-0) 81 2
3. Heritage Hall (4-1) 69 3
4. Stigler (5-0) 62 4
5. Verdigris (4-0) 55 5
6. Kingston (5-0) 44 7
7. Kingfisher (3-2) 35 6
8. Anadarko (3-1) 31 8
9. Sulphur (3-2) 8 NR
10. Lone Grove (3-2) 6 T10
Others receiving votes: Vinita 5. Berryhill 4. Sequoyah Tahlequah 2. Checotah 1. Inola 1. McLoud 1. Perkins-Tryon 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Vian (9) (5-0) 90 1
2. Jones (4-1) 75 2
3. Washington (5-0) 73 3
4. Beggs (3-1) 56 4
5. Marlow (4-0) 55 5
6. Adair (4-1) 36 6
7. Frederick (4-0) 29 T8
8. Millwood (2-1) 28 7
9. Cascia Hall (4-1) 19 T8
10. Prague (3-0) 12 10
Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Metro Christian 6. Eufaula 3. Sperry 2. Community Christian 1. Kellyville 1. Antlers 1. Davis 1.
Class 1A
School Total Points Prv
1. Cashion (6) (6-0) 87 1
2. Pawhuska (3) (5-0) 83 2
3. Ringling (4-0) 71 3
4. Pawnee (4-1) 59 4
5. Thomas Custer (3-1) 53 5
6. Gore (3-0) 45 6
7. Okemah (3-1) 33 7
8. Minco (4-1) 23 8
9. Tonkawa (3-1) 15 9
10. Texhoma (5-0) 11 T10
Others receiving votes: Elmore City 6. Wewoka 4. Colcord 3. Crescent 1. Morrison 1.
Class B
School Total Points Prv
1. Shattuck (8) (4-0) 44 1
2. Dewar (1) (5-0) 37 2
3. Davenport (5-0) 27 3
4. Cherokee (3-1) 18 4
5. Alex (3-2) 4 5
Others receiving votes: Laverne 2. Covington-Douglas 2. Caddo 1.
Class C
School Total Points Prv
1. Timberlake (9) (5-0) 45 1
2. Buffalo (5-0) 34 2
3. Mountain View-Gotebo (5-0) 26 3
4. Sasakwa (4-1) 15 4
5. Waynoka (5-0) 8 5
Others receiving votes: Midway 5. Tyrone 2.
