Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through November 1. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Jenks (10) (8-1) 50 1
2. Union (8-1) 40 2
3. Owasso (7-2) 24 4
4. Broken Arrow (6-3) 23 3
5. Mustang (6-3) 13 5
Others receiving votes:
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points Prv
1. Bixby (10) (9-0) 50 1
2. B.T. Washington (8-1) 37 2
3. Choctaw (7-2) 30 3
4. Del City (8-1) 22 4
5. Stillwater (7-2) 11 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. McAlester (8) (9-0) 98 1
2. Collinsville (2) (9-0) 90 2
3. Lawton Mac (9-0) 78 3
4. Carl Albert (6-2) 66 4
5. Coweta (8-1) 62 5
6. Guthrie (8-1) 55 7
7. Noble (7-2) 36 10
8. Ardmore (8-1) 29 6
9. McGuinness (7-2) 20 8
10. Pryor (7-2) 9 9
Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 6. Piedmont 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Tuttle (10) (9-0) 100 1
2. Poteau (8-1) 84 2
3. Clinton (8-1) 80 3
4. Cushing (8-1) 76 4
5. Bethany (8-1) 51 6
6. Grove (8-1) 45 5
7. Wagoner (7-2) 34 8
8. Bristow (7-2) 32 7
9. Broken Bow (8-1) 28 9
10. Blanchard (7-2) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Hilldale 2.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (8) (9-0) 98 2
2. Heritage Hall (1) (9-0) 84 3
3. Holland Hall (1) (8-1) 72 1
4. Verdigris (8-1) 70 5
5. Stigler (8-1) 64 4
6. Seminole (8-1) 50 6
7. Berryhill (7-2) 40 7
8. Perkins-Tryon (7-2) 35 8
9. Plainview (6-3) 17 NR
10. Lone Grove (7-2) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 4. Sulphur 3. Vinita 2.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Washington (8) (10-0) 97 1
2. Marlow (1) (9-0) 87 2
3. Beggs (8-1) 78 3
4. Oklahoma Christian (9-0) 66 4
5. Vian (8-1) 49 5
6. Rejoice Christian School (8-1) 47 6
7. Victory Christian (1) (7-2) 43 7
8. Eufaula (8-1) 33 8
9. Metro Christian (6-3) 25 9
10. Crossings Christian Academy (7-2) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Jones 7. Cascia Hall 7. Community Christian 2.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Ringling (9) (9-0) 98 1
2. Gore (9-0) 85 2
3. Cashion (7-1) 81 3
4. Hooker (1) (9-0) 68 5
5. Fairview (9-0) 52 7
6. Tonkawa (7-2) 34 6
7. Pawhuska (7-2) 33 8
8. Elmore City (9-0) 31 T9
9. Okemah (7-1) 29 4
10. Mounds (8-1) 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Morrison 8. Minco 3.Warner 3. Wayne 3.
Class B
School Total Points Prv
1. Laverne (8) (7-0) 48 1
2. Dewar (1) (9-0) 37 2
3. Davenport (1) (9-0) 32 3
4. Velma-Alma (9-0) 18 4
5. Balko-Forgan (8-1) 12 5
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.
Class C
School Total Points Prv
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10) (9-0) 50 1
2. Timberlake (9-0) 40 2
3. Tyrone (7-1) 27 3
4. Waynoka (8-1) 22 4
5. Maud (8-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5.
