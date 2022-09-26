Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 26. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Record Points Prv
1. Bixby (10) (4-0) 50 1
2. Union (4-0) 40 2
3. Jenks (3-1) 29 3
4. Mustang (3-1) 20 5
5. Owasso (1-3) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 3. Moore 2. Broken Arrow 1. Edmond Memorial 1.
Class 6A Division II
School Record Points Prv
1. Stillwater (10) (4-0) 50 1
2. Deer Creek-Edmond (4-0) 39 2
3. Choctaw (3-1) 27 3
4. Muskogee (4-0) 18 5
5. B.T. Washington (2-2) 10 4
Others receiving votes: Lawton 6.
Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. McAlester (7) (4-0) 78 1
1. Del City (1) (4-0) 78 2
3. McGuinness (4-0) 70 3
4. Coweta (4-0) 65 4
5. Guthrie (4-0) 56 5
6. Collinsville (4-0) 46 6
7. Grove (4-0) 35 7
8. Lawton Mac (1) (3-1) 21 T10
9. Carl Albert (3-2) 17 8
10. Noble (3-1) 14 9
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 9. Piedmont 4. Elgin 2.
Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Cushing (6) (4-0) 78 1
2. Tuttle (2) (3-1) 74 2
3. Clinton (3-1) 60 3
4. Poteau (3-1) 57 4
5. Wagoner (2-2) 45 5
6. Newcastle (4-0) 33 8
7. Bethany (3-1) 27 6
(tie) Broken Bow (3-1) 27 7
9. Elk City (3-1) 14 10
(tie) Hilldale (3-1) 14 9
Others receiving votes: Chickasha 5. Blanchard 3. Ada 3.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Verdigris (6) (4-0) 76 1
2. Metro Christian (1) (4-0) 72 2
3. Lincoln Christian (1) (4-1) 67 3
4. Heritage Hall (3-1) 53 4
5. Cascia Hall (3-1) 44 6
6. Perkins-Tryon (3-1) 41 5
7. Stigler (5-0) 29 7
8. Marlow (3-1) 19 8
9. Plainview (3-1) 13 10
10. Lone Grove (3-1) 6 9
Others receiving votes: Sulphur 5. Berryhill 5. Kingfisher 4. Central 3. McLoud 2. Mannford 1.
Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Washington (6) (4-0) 78 1
2. Rejoice Christian School (2) (4-0) 74 2
3. Eufaula (4-1) 54 4
4. Millwood (3-1) 46 6
5. Vinita (4-0) 41 8
6. Vian (2-2) 38 5
7. Victory Christian (2-2) 24 10
8. Beggs (2-2) 23 9
9. Sequoyah-Claremore (4-0) 16 NR
10. Prague (4-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Pawhuska 12. Crossings Christian Academy 12. Chandler 7.
Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Ringling (7) (4-0) 76 1
2. Gore (4-0) 70 2
3. Fairview (4-0) 63 3
4. Tonkawa (4-0) 59 4
5. Hominy (1) (4-0) 50 5
6. Colcord (4-0) 40 7
7. Minco (5-0) 30 10
8. Crescent (4-0) 27 9
9. Pawnee (3-1) 8 8
10. Cashion (1-3) 4 6
Others receiving votes: Woodland 3. Burns Flat-Dill City 3. Stratford 2. Christian Heritage Academy 2. Empire 2. 11, Walters 1.
Class B
School Record Points Prv
1. Oklahoma Bible (5) (4-0) 36 1
2. Shattuck (3) (3-0) 31 2
3. Laverne (4-1) 24 3
4. Seiling (3-1) 17 4
5. Dewar (3-0) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Waurika 1. Regent Prep 1.
Class C
School Record Points Prv
1. Timberlake (8) (4-0) 40 1
2. Tipton (4-0) 32 2
3. Waynoka (4-0) 24 3
4. Maud (4-0) 13 4
5. Wesleyan Christian (3-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 2. Thackerville 2. Ryan 1.
