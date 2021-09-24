The Miners never backed down from the challenge.
Hartshorne (1-3, 0-1) hosted Eufaula (3-1, 1-0) in the opening game of district play on Friday, with the Miners falling 49-12 to the Ironheads.
Eufaula struck first, scoring twice in the opening quarter to take the early lead.
But the Miners responded in the second quarter, as Bryson Cervantes drove into the end zone for the five-yard score to cut into the Eufaula lead.
But in the next two quarters, the Ironheads would tack on a few more scores. However, the Miners would add another of their own as Cervantes punched his way into the end zone once more.
Cervantes finished the night completing 14 passes for 66 yards, while also rushing for 97 and two scores — leading the way for his team.
Hartshorne will next hit the road to face off against Valliant on Oct. 1, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
WILBURTON AT ANTLERS
Wilburton (0-4, 0-1) hit the road once again to take on Antlers (4-0, 1-0), with the Diggers falling 61-14.
The Bearcats were the ones to strike first, scoring 30 points in the first half to take the early lead.
Antlers kept the momentum going through the second half, but the Diggers would find an answer themselves — scoring in each of the next two quarters. But it wouldn’t be enough as the Bearcats held on for the win.
Wilburton will finish its four-game road trip on Oct. 1 as the Diggers travel to take on Hugo. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
STROUD AT SAVANNA
Savanna (1-3, 0-1) played host to district opponent Stroud (1-4, 1-0) on Friday, with the Bulldogs falling 56-28.
The Tigers started the scoring early, taking an early lead at the half. The Bulldogs would get their offense moving in the second half, but Stroud answered as it held off Savanna for the win.
The Bulldogs will next take to enemy territory, traveling to face off against Konawa on Oct. 1 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
CANADIAN AT HULBERT
Canadian (1-3, 1-0) battled on the road against Hulbert (0-4, 0-1) on Friday, with the Cougars taking the defensive 8-6 win.
After both teams refused to let the other score in the games opening quarters, it’d be Canadian striking first and completing a successful two-point conversion to take the lead.
The Riders would find a way to respond, but would be unsuccessful on their conversion attempt — securing the win for the Cougars.
Next up for Canadian, the Cougars will head to Porter to take on Pirates on Oct. 1, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
QUINTON AT KEOTA
Quinton (2-2) faced off on the road against Keota (3-1) on Friday, with the green and white falling 44-8.
Keota jumped out in front early, and used the momentum to keep its offense moving. Quinton responded with a score of its own in the fourth quarter, but would not be able to cut into the deficit any further.
Next up, the green and white will take to the highway once again — traveling to battle Caddo on Oct. 1 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
