Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 31. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (9) (1-0) 48 1
2. Jenks (1) (1-0) 38 2
3. Broken Arrow (1-0) 34 3
4. Edmond Santa Fe (0-1) 13 5
5. Union (0-1) 9 4
Others receiving votes: Mustang 6. Norman North 1. Yukon 1.
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points Prv
1. Bixby (9) (1-0) 49 1
2. Stillwater (0-0) 38 2
3. Del City (0-0) 29 3
4. Booker T. Washington (1) (1-0) 18 5
5. Choctaw (0-0) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Midwest City 5. Muskogee 4. Putnam North 1. Sand Springs 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Carl Albert (9) (0-0) 90 1
2. Bishop Kelley (1-0) 80 2
3. McGuinness (1) (1-0) 76 3
4. Piedmont (0-0) 63 4
5. El Reno (1-0) 57 5
6. Collinsville (0-0) 43 6
7. Coweta (0-0) 33 T7
8. Ardmore (0-0) 23 10
9. Noble (0-0) 22 T7
10. Tulsa Edison (0-0) 19 9
Others receiving votes: McAlester 10. Lawton Mac 9. Duncan 7. Memorial 6. Sapulpa 5. Durant 4. Guthrie 2. Tahlequah 1.
Class 4A
†School Total Points Prv
1. Wagoner (9) (0-0) 90 1
2. Weatherford (1) (0-0) 85 2
3. Tuttle (0-0) 78 4
4. Poteau (0-1) 59 3
5. Blanchard (0-0) 54 T5
6. Skiatook (0-0) 51 NR
7. Bethany (0-1) 49 7
8. John Marshall (0-0) 27 5
9. Cache (0-1) 25 8
10. Ada (0-0) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Hilldale 6. Chickasha 5. Newcastle 4. Clinton 3. Sallisaw 2. Grove 1. Broken Bow 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Heritage Hall (8) (0-0) 98 1
2. Lincoln Christian (2) (1-0) 91 2
3. Perkins-Tryon (0-0) 67 3
4. Holland Hall (0-0) 65 4
5. Stigler (1-0) 64 6
6. Verdigris (0-0) 49 5
7. Berryhill (0-0) 37 8
8. Plainview (0-0) 23 7
9. Sulphur (0-1) 16 9
10. Kingfisher (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Checotah 12. Kingston 9. Lone Grove 3. Anadarko 3.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Vian (9) (1-0) 99 1
2. Jones (1) (1-0) 89 3
3. Beggs (0-1) 74 2
4. Sperry (0-0) 51 5
5. Cascia Hall (0-0) 47 6
6. Millwood (0-0) 44 7
7. Adair (1-0) 36 9
8. Eufaula (0-0) 34 8
9. Metro Christian (0-1) 28 4
10. Washington (1-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Marlow 10. Lindsay 9. Chisholm 7. Idabel 3. Spiro 3. 11, Okmulgee 1. Meeker 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Cashion (5) (1-0) 85 2
2. Pawhuska (2) (1-0) 79 3
3. Ringling (2) (0-0) 77 1
4. Thomas Custer (0-0) 55 4
5. Gore (0-0) 46 6
6. Okemah (1-0) 42 7
7. Pawnee (0-1) 39 5
8. Minco (0-0) 25 8
9. Tonkawa (0-0) 18 10
10. Hominy (1-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Morrison 6. Fairview 5. Dibble 3.Hobart 3. Crescent 2. Wayne 2. Texhoma 1.
Class B
School Total Points Prv
1. Shattuck (10) (1-0) 50 1
2. Dewar (1-0) 37 2
3. Cherokee (1-0) 28 5
4. Davenport (0-0) 16 4
5. Laverne (0-1) 6 3
(tie)Pond Creek-Hunter (1-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: 6. Barnsdall 4. Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.
Class C
School Total Points Prv
1. Timberlake (10) (1-0) 59 1
2. Sasakwa (0-0) 31 2
3. Buffalo (1-0) 27 3
4. Mountain View-Gotebo (0-0) 14 4
5. Waynoka (1-0) 13 5
Others receiving votes: Tyrone 10. Coyle 3. Midway 3.
