WILBURTON — Fans got a show in this year's Battle of Gowen Mountain.
Wilburton’s Troy Clark returned an interception virtually the entire length of the field to ignite the home fans early, but a young Hartshorne team answered and hung on late for a 22-16 road win in the longtime rivalry.
“They’re a special group,” Hartshorne Coach Jeff Beare said. “They’re a very hungry group; they’re very, very motivated and they come to care of themselves. We don’t have to tell them much, they just go do it.”
Beare said Hartshorne (1-0) has only three seniors and he was proud of the team staying resilient despite some turnovers and several penalties that he wants to clean up moving forward.
The Miners finished the game with 282 total offensive yards and held Wilburton (0-2) to 145 total yards with 121 on the ground and 24 through the air.
“I was happy for the youth to get in there defensively to give us some minutes,” Beare said. “But conditioning-wise obviously we’ve got to get better and it’ll get better all year. But we played a good game and executed.”
Both teams started the game with energy, flying to the ball on defense.
Hartshorne kept the ball on the ground early to march its way to red zone — but Wilburton started rallying to the ball carrier with some big hits to force a turnover on downs at the five.
The Miners then stepped up on defense to force a three-and-out, before a Wilburton snap on fourth went out of the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Hartshorne lead halfway through the opening period.
Another drive seemed to stall as Hartshorne’s Kelby Thomason ran on a fake punt 52 yards for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead with 6:37 left in the second quarter.
Clark’s 95-yard pick-six tied the game at eight points apiece late in the first half as Wilburton fans went into a frenzy in their black-out themed attire.
But Hartshorne answered with a long drive that took nearly three minutes and ended with quarterback Jackson Moody throwing a 21-yard touchdown toss to Gus Miller for a 14-8 lead just before halftime.
Moody finished with 22 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, plus 76 passing yards and a score.
Both teams traded stalled drives to open the second half with Hartshorne punting and Wilburton turning it over on downs.
But Hartshorne got another jolt with Tre Grippando recovering a fumble that led to a scoring drive with Moody punching in a one-yard touchdown for a 22-8 lead with 7:02 left to play.
Wilburton put together a late effort as Clark — who had 19 carries for 79 yards and a score — pounded in a six-yard touchdown run and Floyd Clark converted the two-point try to bring the Diggers within 22-16.
But Wilburton did not recover the ensuing onside kick and Hartshorne ran out the clock.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
