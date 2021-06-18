Hartshorne set its schedule for the upcoming football season.
The Miners will be setting their sights on the competition this fall with the release of the 2021 football schedule.
Hartshorne is coming off a hard-fought season in 2020, and will be looking to come back even stronger as they open the year on Sept. 3 in a road game against Spiro.
The Miners will spend their first game in the friendly confines of Butler-Jennings Field on Sept. 10 as they host Morris, before taking to the road once again to face off against Talihina the following week.
Hartshorne will open district play on Sept. 24 as Eufaula comes to town, and will continue the heated Battle of Gowen Mountain rivalry on Oct. 22 as the Miners travel to Wilburton.
The last home game for the Miners will take place on Oct. 29, with Hartshorne set to wrap up the regular season with a road game at Hugo the following week.
Here is the complete 2021 Hartshorne football schedule with kickoff times:
Aug. 20 vs. Heavener (scrimmage), TBA
Aug. 27 at Checotah (scrimmage), TBA
Sept. 3 at Spiro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Morris, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Idabel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Atoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Antlers, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.