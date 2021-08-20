The Buffs came ready to battle in the August heat.
McAlester faced off against Wagoner in its lone scrimmage of the season, with the Buffs seeing plenty of great plays and learning what they can build upon before the year begins next week.
After the freshmen and junior varsity teams battled it out, it was the full varsity’s turn. Each team was given 10 minutes of offense before switching sides for another 10 minutes. They repeated the process a second time, allowing for a multitude of full throttle game-time reps.
Coach Forrest Mazey told his team after the conclusion of the scrimmage that he saw many good things and some not so good things. But he said that’s why they played the scrimmage against a quality opponent like Wagoner — who is returning as the defending Class 4A State Champion.
“They’re a good football team,” Mazey said. “So we’re going to watch film, and we’re going to work on some things and get ready for next week.”
McAlester will open its season on Friday, Aug. 27 on the road at Broken Bow. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Here are five takeaways from McAlester’s home scrimmage against Wagoner:
Buffs ground game delivers one-two punch
McAlester’s run game features a lot of fire power in the form of Erik McCarty and Dakota Moton. Both notched great runs in scrimmage action, and proved strong and elusive to the Bulldog defense. Moton and McCarty can also spread out as receivers and deliver their patented speed on a route — making the pair a force to be reckoned with in 2021.
Buffs offense also features talented receivers
In addition to the run game, McAlester air attack can also make opposing defenses pay. Quarterback Trent Boatright completed passes to Killian Barnes, Cale Prather, and Lleyton Bass during the scrimmage — with all three pushing for extra yards after the catch. Those connects will prove crucial during the season, helping create another fold into how the Buffs attack offensively.
New faces on the offensive line
After graduating key players from last year’s o-line, the Buffs are rolling in fresh talent into those roles. Understandably, this led to a learning curve during the scrimmage against the Bulldogs. But they used the opportunity to earn valuable game-time reps, and will only help to strengthen those players in the trenches as they prepare for the regular season.
The Black Death Defense holds strong
Although Wagoner was able to score late, the McAlester defense had plenty of great moments that excited fans. The likes of McCarty, Chase Faber, Moton, and Racer Harkins made multiple big time jarring hits — with one forcing the Bulldogs to throw an interception and left them winded.
Couple that with a strong and speedy defensive line that hurried to the ball with force, and the McAlester defense will once again be keeping opposing teams on their toes.
McAlester staying well-conditioned
Despite a heat index into the triple digits at the start of the scrimmage, the Buffs never let their foot off the gas pedal on either side of the ball. With a rigorous routine that began well in the offseason, McAlester takes to the field with high level of strength and stamina. Noticeably, the Buffs began to wear down the Bulldogs early into the scrimmage — and kept the intensity to the final whistle.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
