QUINTON — Defense came up big early and some late offense secured Quinton's first playoff win in more than 20 years.
Junior Owen Nicholson picked off two passes and sophomore Tyson Sustaire returned a fumble for a touchdown in the first half before Quinton ran away with it after the break for a 36-13 home win Friday against Arkoma in the Class B playoffs.
Quinton last made the playoffs in 2015 and hadn't won in the postseason since Nov. 14, 1997 — a 13-7 home win against Davenport.
"It's very exciting," said offensive coordinator Justin Wilson, who was filling in for head coach Danny Hokit. "To be here just three years, and be here with these guys, I love everyone of them and they're just awesome.
Quinton advanced to play Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, which took a 52-6 win Friday against Drumright.
"We're going to keep doing what we do," Wilson said.
Gavin Glynn got Quinton on the board first with a one-yard rumble into the end zone and Eli Blankenship connected with Nicholson for the two-point conversion and 8-0 lead with 3:30 left in the opening period.
But Arkoma's Grant Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown to pull back within 8-6.
Quinton turned it over on downs on the next drive — but Sustaire picked up an Arkoma fumble on the ensuing possession and took it to the house.
Caden Birckel punched in the two-point conversion for a 16-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
Both teams traded possessions in the second before a long Quinton drive ended with an interception in the end zone.
Caden Birckel punched in a two-yard score late in the third quarter as Quinton took a 22-6 lead.
Arkoma's Alex McLemore got his second interception of the game with three seconds left in the third quarter and give his team the ball back.
McLemore then hauled in a 59-yard pass to put Arkoma in the red zone, but Quinton forced an incompletion on fourth down.
A few plays later, Sustaire broke several tackles on the way to a 48-yard touchdown run and Quinton added a two-point conversion for a 30-6 lead with 8:52 left.
Arkoma put together a long drive with a touchdown pass called back on holding penalty to set up a fourth-and-20, where Quinton forced another incompletion.
Quinton's Ryan Clark tacked on a 24-yard touchdown run in the final minutes and Arkoma's Easton Smith connected with McLemore in the last 20 seconds.
